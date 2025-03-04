PAGASA: Cloudy skies expected due to easterlies; Dagupan under â€˜dangerâ€™ heat index alert

PAGASA: Cloudy skies expected due to easterlies; Dagupan under ‘danger’ heat index alert

MANILA, Philippines — Easterlies may bring cloudy skies across the country on Tuesday, March 4, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that Bicol Region, Caraga, Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Southern Leyte and Davao Oriental may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The state weather bureau warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

The easterlies may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

Heat index

The latest PAGASA heat index placed Dagupan, Pangasinan under the "danger" category, with temperatures expected to reach up to 42 degrees Celsius (°C) on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, other areas across the country fall under "extreme caution," with temperatures ranging from 33°C to 41°C, and "caution," with temperatures between 27°C and 32°C.