Amihan, shear line bring rains to parts of Luzon

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 6, 2025 | 9:20am
Amihan, shear line bring rains to parts of Luzon
Motorists and pedestrians experience sudden downpour brought by the easterlies or localized storms in Sampaloc, Manila.
Jesse Bustos / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — The northeast monsoon (amihan) and the shear line are expected to bring rains to parts of Luzon, while the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will affect Visayas and Mindanao, according to the state weather bureau's Monday, January 6 forecast.

Northern Luzon. Cagayan Valley and the Cordillera Administrative Region may experience cloudy skies with rains caused by the northeast monsoon.

Residents in these areas are advised to prepare for possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

The Ilocos Region and the rest of Central Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains also due to the northeast monsoon, though no significant impacts are expected.

Southern Luzon. The shear line will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Quezon, and Aurora.

PAGASA has warned that these areas may face possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rainfall.  

Visayas and Mindanao. Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

The rest of Visayas and Mindanao may also see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms caused by the same weather system.

Residents in these areas are also cautioned about potential flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.  

Metro Manila and other areas.  Localized thunderstorms will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon. Severe thunderstorms in these areas may result in flash floods or landslides.

Coastal conditions

  • Strong winds from the northeast will affect Northern and Central Luzon, resulting in rough coastal waters with wave heights of 2.8 to 4.0 meters.
  • Moderate to strong winds from the east to northeast will impact the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas, causing moderate to rough seas with waves reaching 2.5 to 3.5 meters.
  • The rest of the country will experience light to moderate winds with slight to moderate coastal waters ranging from 0.6 to 2.5 meters.

