PAGASA: Scattered rains expected nationwide due to 3 weather systems

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 16, 2024 | 9:32am
A woman attempts crossing the street holding an umbrella in Manila.
MANILA, Philippines — Three weather systems are expected to bring scattered rain showers across the country, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Monday, December 16. 

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, PAGASA said the shear line may affect parts of Southern Luzon, while the northeast monsoon, locally known as “amihan,” is expected to impact the rest of Luzon.. 

Meanwhile, the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is expected to bring rains to Mindanao.

The ITCZ may cause cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over the rest of Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, SOCCSKSARGEN, Caraga, and Davao Region.

PAGASA has warned residents of potential flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms.

Quezon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro and the Bicol Region may experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms, influenced by the shear line.

Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera Administrative Region, and Aurora are also expected to experience cloudy skies with rain due to the amihan, while Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will likely have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains from the same weather system.

The rest of the Visayas is expected to see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

AMIHAN

PAGASA

WEATHER

WEATHER FORECAST
