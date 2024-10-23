Storm surge possible in several Luzon areas, says PAGASA

This image shows track of cyclone "Kristine" taken from the 48-hour Tropical Storm forecast storm surge warning of PAGASA as of Oct. 23, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Residents in several areas of Luzon are advised to stay away from the shores, as a storm surge may be possible within the next 48 hours, the state weather bureau PAGASA said on Wednesday, October 23.

The storm surge warning comes as Tropical Storm Kristine makes its way toward Luzon, moving west north westward. In PAGASA's 8 a.m. cyclone bulletin, Kristine was located 310 kilometers east northeast of Infanta, Quezon.

“A moderate to high risk of storm surge may occur in the next 48 hours. There is a possibility of inundation due to rising sea water along with high waves in the low-lying coastal communities,” PAGASA said in a Facebook post.

PAGASA described storm surge, also known as “Daluyong ng Bagyo”) is the abnormal rise in sea level that occurs during tropical cyclones.

"It is caused by strong winds and low atmospheric pressures produced by tropical cyclones. As the tropical cyclone approaches the coast, strong winds push the ocean water over the low-lying coastal areas, which can lead to flooding. This makes storm surges very dangerous," PAGASA's information read.

Meanwhile, in its warning PAGASA said the storm surge is possible in the following areas:

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Cagayan

Isabela

Zambales

Aurora

Quezon

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Residents in these areas are advised to stay away from coasts and beaches. PAGASA also recommends canceling all marine activities and encourages everyone to follow their updates.