Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 23 due to ‘Kristine’

Commuters endure strong winds brought by tropical cyclone Enteng while walking along E. Rodriguez in Quezon City on Sept. 2, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Classes are suspended in Luzon and in some areas of Visayas and Mindanao on Wednesday, October 23, due to the inclement weather caused by Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami).

On Tuesday, October 22, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. suspended government work and classes in the entire Luzon.

The following are the suspended classes in Visayas and Mindanao:

Visayas

Lapu-Lapu City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)

Cebu City – all levels (public and private)

Northern Samar – all levels (public and private)

Samar – all levels (public and private)

Bago City, Negros Occidental – all levels (public and private)

Candoni, Negros Occidental – all levels (public and private)

Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental – all levels (public and private)

Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental – all levels (public and private)

Talisay City, Negros Occidental – all levels (public and private)

Victorias City, Negros Occidental – all levels (public and private)

Kalibo, Aklan – all levels (public and private)

Lezo, Aklan – all levels (public and private)

New Washington, Aklan– all levels (public and private)

Tangalan, Aklan– all levels (public and private)

Libertad, Antique – in-person classes for preschool to Senior High School (public and private)

Mindanao

Pikit, Cotabato – all levels (public and private)

General Santos City – all levels (public and private)

Please refresh for updates.

