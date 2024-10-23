^

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 23 due to ‘Kristine’

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 23, 2024 | 8:52am
MANILA, Philippines — Classes are suspended in Luzon and in some areas of Visayas and Mindanao on Wednesday, October 23, due to the inclement weather caused by Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami). 

On Tuesday, October 22, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. suspended government work and classes in the entire Luzon. 

The following are the suspended classes in Visayas and Mindanao:

Visayas

  • Lapu-Lapu City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
  • Cebu City – all levels (public and private)
  • Northern Samar – all levels (public and private)
  • Samar – all levels (public and private)
  • Bago City, Negros Occidental – all levels (public and private)
  • Candoni, Negros Occidental –  all levels (public and private)
  • Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental – all levels (public and private)
  • Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental –  all levels (public and private)
  • Talisay City, Negros Occidental – all levels (public and private)
  • Victorias City, Negros Occidental – all levels (public and private)
  • Kalibo, Aklan – all levels (public and private)
  • Lezo, Aklan – all levels (public and private)
  • New Washington, Aklan– all levels (public and private)
  • Tangalan, Aklan– all levels (public and private)
  • Libertad, Antique – in-person classes for preschool to Senior High School (public and private)

Mindanao

  • Pikit, Cotabato – all levels (public and private)
  • General Santos City – all levels (public and private)

Please refresh for updates.
 

