Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 23 due to ‘Kristine’
October 23, 2024 | 8:52am
MANILA, Philippines — Classes are suspended in Luzon and in some areas of Visayas and Mindanao on Wednesday, October 23, due to the inclement weather caused by Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami).
On Tuesday, October 22, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. suspended government work and classes in the entire Luzon.
The following are the suspended classes in Visayas and Mindanao:
Visayas
- Lapu-Lapu City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
- Cebu City – all levels (public and private)
- Northern Samar – all levels (public and private)
- Samar – all levels (public and private)
- Bago City, Negros Occidental – all levels (public and private)
- Candoni, Negros Occidental – all levels (public and private)
- Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental – all levels (public and private)
- Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental – all levels (public and private)
- Talisay City, Negros Occidental – all levels (public and private)
- Victorias City, Negros Occidental – all levels (public and private)
- Kalibo, Aklan – all levels (public and private)
- Lezo, Aklan – all levels (public and private)
- New Washington, Aklan– all levels (public and private)
- Tangalan, Aklan– all levels (public and private)
- Libertad, Antique – in-person classes for preschool to Senior High School (public and private)
Mindanao
- Pikit, Cotabato – all levels (public and private)
- General Santos City – all levels (public and private)
Please refresh for updates.
