Tropical Storm Domeng exits PAR

According to a tropical cyclone bulletin issued at 11 a.m, the state weather bureau said the eye of Domeng was last spotted at "990 km east northeast of the extreme northern Luzon", which is already outside the PAR.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Domeng (international name Aere) has exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) after further moving away from the archipelago northwestward, the state weather bureau said on Saturday morning.

The PAR is the boundary closest to the Philippine islands, and is being closely monitored by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

"Outside the PAR region, Domeng is forecast to move northwestward and will pass very close or over the Ryukyu Islands (Japan) tonight before turning north northwestward on Sunday as it moves over the East China Sea," PAGASA said in its bulletin, which would be its last advisory related to the weather disturbance unless re-entry occurs.

"Tropical Storm Domeng is not directly affecting the archipelago within the forecast period," PAGASA said.

A gale warning, however, remains in effect over the western seaboards in northern and central Luzon due to the influence of Domeng, Typhoon Chaba and the southwest monsoon. A gale warning points to sustained winds.

PAGASA also warned of moderate to rough seas which can reach up to 4 meters over the remaining seaboards in northern Luzon and the western seaboard of southern Luzon. "These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts. Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions," it said.