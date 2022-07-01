'Domeng' becomes tropical storm

Tropical Storm Domeng (Aere) was last spotted 940 km east of extreme Northern Luzon, heading north at 15 kph.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical cyclone Domeng, which remains far from the Philippine landmass, has intensified into a tropical storm, state weather bureau PAGASA said Friday.

According to PAGASA, Domeng became a tropical storm at 8 a.m. It was given the international name "Aere."

Domeng's peak winds increased to 65 kilometers per hour near the center and its gusts also increased to 80 kph.

No tropical cyclone wind signal is currently hoisted.

What to expect

The southwest monsoon enhanced by Domeng and Severe Tropical Storm Chaba (formerly known as Caloy) will dump monsoon rains over Kalayaan Islands. Meanwhile, light to moderate rains will be experienced in the western sections of Central and Southern Luzon.

Residents of Extreme Northern Luzon, the northern and western portions of Luzon, and the western portion of Visayas will experience occasionally gusty conditions reaching strong breeze to near gale in strength due to the enhanced southwest monsoon. PAGASA said these conditions are more likely in coastal and mountainous or upland localities of these areas.

Due to Domeng, Chaba, and the prevailing southwest monsoon, a gale warning remains in effect over the western seaboards of Luzon.

Moderate to rough seas (2.1 to 4 meters) are expected over the remaining seaboards of Northern Luzon. Such conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts.

Domeng may leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday morning or afternoon.

It is forecast to reach severe tropical storm category by Saturday afternoon or evening.

Forecast position

PAGASA Track and intensity forecast of Tropical Storm Domeng

Friday evening: 945 km east of extreme Northern Luzon.

Saturday morning 900 km east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon

Saturday evening: 900 km northeast of extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)

Sunday morning: 960 km northeast of extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)

Sunday afternoon: 1,055 km north northeast of extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico