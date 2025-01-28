^

Climate and Environment

Catholic priest Pete Montallana leaves legacy as staunch defender of Sierra Madre

Euden Valdez - Philstar.com
January 28, 2025 | 5:02pm
Catholic priest Pete Montallana leaves legacy as staunch defender of Sierra Madre
Father Pete celebrates Mass for the Dumagat-Remontado of Tanay, Rizal and Infanta, Quezon during his Holy Week pilgrimage in 2019. This exact place, considered an ancestral domain in Sierra Madre may soon be submerged by the Kaliwa Dam project.
Euden Valdez for Philstar.com

RIZAL, Philippines — Father Pete Montallana, a stalwart defender of Sierra Madre and indigenous peoples (IPs), passed away on January 27 from health complications at the age of 76.

Known affectionately as Fr. Pete, he dedicated the final two decades of his life as an environmental activist championing the preservation of Sierra Madre and indigenous rights.

Radio Veritas Asia News cited him lover of the poor, particularly the Dumagat tribes of Tanay, Rizal and Infanta, Quezon, communities nestled within Sierra Madre.

Sierra Madre, known as Luzon's backbone and the Philippines' longest mountain range, extends across 10 provinces and functions as a crucial barrier against cyclones. It is also home to diverse native and endemic species.

Moreover, deep in the forests of Sierra Madre, IP groups across Luzon have established ancestral lands since time immemorial.

Fr. Pete founded the Save Sierra Madre Network Alliance in the early 2000s soon after joining the Prelature of Infanta. He has served as chairperson until 2020 when he suffered a stroke during a Senate hearing as lead convenor of Stop Kaliwa Dam Network.

He required brain surgery to remove blood clotting. Enough funding was raised by people who supported him, and who believed in him.

"I did not have any savings since whatever I received was shared with the Dumagats living with me in the squatter area. I was operated on in the head, but people pitched in their support," Fr. Pete recounted in an interview with RVA News.

"We got more than I needed for that medical procedure. I was back in my ministry after a month," he said.

Fr. Pete continued to oppose the P12.2-billion Kaliwa Dam project under former President Rodrigo Duterte’s Build Build Build program. It is said to augment water supply to Metro Manila.

He stood alongside IP leaders, rights groups and environmental NGOs in putting a stop to the Kaliwa Dam. They raised concerns on the environmental impact of the project, as well as its effect to 10,000 members of the Dumagat-Remontado community, submerge their ancestral domain and thereby displace them and threaten their livelihoods.

His legacy includes founding "Bahay Paghubog-Infanta," an initiative designed to hone Dumagat youth through education while preserving their cultural heritage and strengthening their faith.

A long-time priest for Infanta's communities, Fr. Pete introduced Christianity to the Dumagat, teaching about Jesus and even holding masses during his time with them.

"The presence of the Divine in indigenous peoples' culture has been my deepest discovery, which is also what keeps me going," he shared with RVA News.

Fr. Pete served as Parish Administrator of the Prelature Shine of St. Joseph in Polillo, Quezon until his death. His remains are at the Santo Niño Chapel of St. Mark Cathedral in Infanta.

CATHOLIC PRIEST

INDIGENOUS PEOPLES

KALIWA DAM

SIERRA MADRE
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
BCDA eyes waste-to-energy facility as landfill alternative for Clark&nbsp;
January 12, 2025 - 1:53pm

BCDA eyes waste-to-energy facility as landfill alternative for Clark 

By E.H. Edejer | January 12, 2025 - 1:53pm
The Bases Conversion and Development Authority announced plans to use waste-to-energy technology as a renewable energy source...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Nazarene feast leaves trail of trash, says environmental watchdog
January 9, 2025 - 6:10pm

Nazarene feast leaves trail of trash, says environmental watchdog

By Dominique Nicole Flores | January 9, 2025 - 6:10pm
The annual Feast of the Black Nazarene on Thursday, January 9, left piles of trash scattered around the Quirino Grandstand...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
A quarter of freshwater species face extinction &mdash; study
January 9, 2025 - 9:45am

A quarter of freshwater species face extinction — study

January 9, 2025 - 9:45am
A quarter of freshwater animals, including fish, insects and crustaceans, are at high risk of extinction due to threats including...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Hong Kong says 2024 was its hottest on record
January 6, 2025 - 1:12pm

Hong Kong says 2024 was its hottest on record

January 6, 2025 - 1:12pm
Hong Kong's weather service said Friday that 2024 was the city's hottest year since records began 140 years ago, mirroring...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Massive storm to slam half of US with snow, ice, bitter cold
January 5, 2025 - 11:19am

Massive storm to slam half of US with snow, ice, bitter cold

By Michael Mathes | January 5, 2025 - 11:19am
A powerful winter storm began hammering the central United States on Saturday, with meteorologists warning that millions in...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
China says 2024 was its hottest year on record
January 4, 2025 - 11:30am

China says 2024 was its hottest year on record

By Sam Davies | January 4, 2025 - 11:30am
Last year was China's hottest on record and the past four years were its warmest ever, its weather agency said this week...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with