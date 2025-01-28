Catholic priest Pete Montallana leaves legacy as staunch defender of Sierra Madre

Father Pete celebrates Mass for the Dumagat-Remontado of Tanay, Rizal and Infanta, Quezon during his Holy Week pilgrimage in 2019. This exact place, considered an ancestral domain in Sierra Madre may soon be submerged by the Kaliwa Dam project.

RIZAL, Philippines — Father Pete Montallana, a stalwart defender of Sierra Madre and indigenous peoples (IPs), passed away on January 27 from health complications at the age of 76.

Known affectionately as Fr. Pete, he dedicated the final two decades of his life as an environmental activist championing the preservation of Sierra Madre and indigenous rights.

Radio Veritas Asia News cited him lover of the poor, particularly the Dumagat tribes of Tanay, Rizal and Infanta, Quezon, communities nestled within Sierra Madre.

Sierra Madre, known as Luzon's backbone and the Philippines' longest mountain range, extends across 10 provinces and functions as a crucial barrier against cyclones. It is also home to diverse native and endemic species.

Moreover, deep in the forests of Sierra Madre, IP groups across Luzon have established ancestral lands since time immemorial.

Fr. Pete founded the Save Sierra Madre Network Alliance in the early 2000s soon after joining the Prelature of Infanta. He has served as chairperson until 2020 when he suffered a stroke during a Senate hearing as lead convenor of Stop Kaliwa Dam Network.

He required brain surgery to remove blood clotting. Enough funding was raised by people who supported him, and who believed in him.

"I did not have any savings since whatever I received was shared with the Dumagats living with me in the squatter area. I was operated on in the head, but people pitched in their support," Fr. Pete recounted in an interview with RVA News.

"We got more than I needed for that medical procedure. I was back in my ministry after a month," he said.

Fr. Pete continued to oppose the P12.2-billion Kaliwa Dam project under former President Rodrigo Duterte’s Build Build Build program. It is said to augment water supply to Metro Manila.

He stood alongside IP leaders, rights groups and environmental NGOs in putting a stop to the Kaliwa Dam. They raised concerns on the environmental impact of the project, as well as its effect to 10,000 members of the Dumagat-Remontado community, submerge their ancestral domain and thereby displace them and threaten their livelihoods.

His legacy includes founding "Bahay Paghubog-Infanta," an initiative designed to hone Dumagat youth through education while preserving their cultural heritage and strengthening their faith.

A long-time priest for Infanta's communities, Fr. Pete introduced Christianity to the Dumagat, teaching about Jesus and even holding masses during his time with them.

"The presence of the Divine in indigenous peoples' culture has been my deepest discovery, which is also what keeps me going," he shared with RVA News.

Fr. Pete served as Parish Administrator of the Prelature Shine of St. Joseph in Polillo, Quezon until his death. His remains are at the Santo Niño Chapel of St. Mark Cathedral in Infanta.