US donates evidence containers to help counter wildlife trafficking in Palawan

MANILA, Philippines — The US donated storage containers to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development to improve the agency’s handling of evidence in cases of illegal poaching and other environmental crimes.

The three evidence containers valued at P1.6 million will be used by investigators and prosecutors to properly handle confiscated contraband and evidence, the US Embassy in the Philippines said in a release on Wednesday.

The storage units were turned over to Palawan authorities on Tuesday.

“Building our partners’ capacity to investigate and prosecute environmental crimes is a priority for the U.S. government,” said Lisa Johnson, principal deputy assistant secretary of the US Department of State Bureau of International Narcotics and Law.

PCSD Executive Director Niño Rey Estoya said the donation would be critical in ensuring that cases investigated by the agency are not dismissed for technical reasons. The storage units are expected to improve PCSD’s adherence to chain of custody requirements.

PCSD is a multisectoral body tasked to implement the Strategic Environmental Plan (SEP) for Palawan Act.

Wildlife crime is the fourth most lucrative illegal business after narcotics, human trafficking, and arms.

According to the Asian Development Bank, the value of the global illegal wildlife trade is estimated at between P548 billion to P1.26 trillion per year.

The critically endangered Philippine pangolin, found only in Palawan, is one of the most trafficked animals in the world.