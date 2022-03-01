'Green' candidates should stand with environment defenders too â€” group

'Green' candidates should stand with environment defenders too — group

A sign indicating the Masungi Geopark Project is a restricted area is seen in this February 6, 2021 photo.

MANILA, Philippines — Attacks against land and environment defenders in the Philippines have increased, an environmental group said as it called on candidates to take a stand on the defense of environmentalists and advocates.

Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment documented seven incidents — which involved physical assault, extrajudicial killing, frustrated murder, and illegal arrest and detention — since the start of the campaign season in February against two in January.

"There is a 483% spike in the number of environmental defenders under attack and a 350% increase in incidents after the formal electoral campaign season started," said Leon Dulce, national coordinator of Kalikasan PNE.

"We hope the current electoral hopefuls walk their talk of environmental and climate concern by standing with our embattled defenders. We should call out the worsening violence they face and demand accountability from the outgoing public authorities," he added.

What are these incidents?

Dr. Naty Castro, a community health practitioner and human rights advocate based in Caraga, was arrested on February 18 on charges of kidnapping and serious illegal detention. According to Kalikasan PNE, Castro is known for her opposition to the displacement of Lumad communities paving the way for foreign mining corporations.



Lumad volunteer teachers Chad Booc and Gelejurain Ngujo III and three others were killed in New Bataan, Davao de Oro on February 24. The military said they died in an encounter. However, the Save Our Schools Network stressed there was no encounter between government troops and communist rebels in the area. SOS condemned the incident as a “bloody massacre” of civilians.



On February 18, seven forest rangers of the Masungi Georeserve Foundation were mauled by men suspected to be working for resorts inside the Upper Marikina River Basin Protected Landscape.



Kalikasan PNE said the protest camp of agrarian reform beneficiaries in a 200-hectare land in Concepcion, Tarlac was burned down on February 23.



A gun attack on February 27 left Mayor Filipina Grace America of Infanta, Quezon province seriously injured. America is a staunch opponent of Kaliwa Dam project, which is projected to submerge the land and livelihoods of indigenous peoples in Rizal and Quezon provinces.



Police arrested Agnes Mesina, a church workers and activist who has long been involved in anti-mining campaigns in Cagayan Valley, on February 28, alternative news outlet Bulatlat reported.

The government has accused Castro of ties with the Communist Party of the Philippines, while Booc and Ngujo have been tagged as New People's Army rebels.

The Philippines has been consistently identified as the worst place for land and environment defenders by international watchdog Global Witness. Last year, it recorded 29 killings in the country, over half of which were directly linked to people’s opposition to mining, logging and dam projects.

Climate, environment agenda needed

In response to Booc’s killing, campaigner Greenpeace Philippines called for an end to the culture of violence and impunity that targets those who work to defend communities and the environment.

"Violence is the last thing our country needs in the face of a worsening climate crisis," Greenpeace Philippines country director Lea Guerrero said.

"Protecting our marginalized sectors, such as the indigenous communities, and the environment entails defending their defenders and listening to their calls for action," she added.

Masungi Georeserve Foundation trustee and project manager Ann Dumaliang previously called on candidates in the May polls to present strong climate and environment agenda.

"2030 is a year relevant to the restoration movement and climate crisis targets. It is the next administration’s term that will determine if we make it or break it," she said.