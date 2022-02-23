Masungi calls for 'firm, fearless' enforcement to protect Upper Marikina watershed and its defenders

MANILA, Philippines — The Masungi Georeserve Foundation called for “firm and fearless” implementation of environmental laws and regulations as it criticized the Department of Environment and Natural Resources for its alleged failure to address the violent attacks against forest rangers and illegal activities in the watershed.

In a statement, the conservation organization in Baras, Rizal said it is holding DENR accountable for the mauling of Masungi employees last week and the shooting of two forest rangers by men suspected to be working for resorts inside the Upper Marikina River Basin Protected Landscape (UMRBPL) in July 2021.

The foundation said it begged the environment department to prosecute, penalize and evict illegal occupants in the reforestation site it is managing inside the protected area “to no avail.”

Masungi is restoring a 2,700-hectare land within the Upper Marikina watershed in partnership with the government.

Under an agreement signed with the DENR in 2017, Masungi will plant and maintain trees to help heal the degraded watershed, while the DENR will be in charge of ejecting illegal occupants from the project site and canceling tenurial instruments with violations.

The foundation also asked the department to install a checkpoint in the area to prevent encroachment and protect the rangers who defend the watershed, but it said the DENR refused.

“Clearly, had the DENR heeded our pleas and done its job, all the violence against the rangers, as well as the irreparable injury to the watershed, could have been avoided,” Masungi said.

“We sorely miss a display of genuine concern for the watershed from the DENR upon whom the people and the state entrusted its care and protection. The people want to see and feel staunch environmental advocates, not apologists for its plunderers,” Masungi said.

DENR: Monitoring watershed, probing attack

The foundation issued the remark in response to DENR Calabarzon’s statement on the attack of Masungi forest rangers, which it said was “highly insensitive and misguided… which seemingly tries to justify the acts of violence against rangers.”

Last Friday, about 30 people composed of resort owners and employees “ganged up, clobbered and mauled” seven rangers of Masungi after they refused to get accosted without a search warrant. The incident left two rangers injured and one vehicle damaged after it was smashed with a rock.

In a statement Wednesday, DENR Calabarzon condemned the attack against environmental defenders. The regional office said it is monitoring the area and coordinating with environmental protection agencies.

According to DENR Calabarzon, the Rizal Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office conducted an investigation on Saturday. Citing an account of a resident, the DENR office said four Masungi employees were seen carrying a sack, which was suspected by residents to contain a gun.

Ann Dumaliang, trustee and project manager of the foundation, told Philstar.com the accusation was “completely untrue.”

“When we asked the police and when we talked to the mob, it was clear they did not have any evidence and no one saw an actual gun even if they were claiming that one of our rangers has one,” Dumaliang said.

DENR Calabarzon also said that before the incident, the Protected Area Management Board of the Upper Marikina watershed was supposed to conduct a visit inside Masungi Georeserve but they were not allowed entry by the organization due to lack of clearance. Dumaliang said the visit was not coordinated ahead of time.

“Ang insidenteng ito ay hindi kumpirmadong kaugnay ng sumunod na kaguluhan ngunit patuloy ang pakikipagtulungan ng DENR Calabarzon sa PNP para sa masusing pag-iimbestiga,” DENR Calabarzon said.

(The incident is not confirmed to be related to the attack, but DENR Calabarzon is constantly working with the PNP for the probe.)

Philstar.com reached out to the local police for comment but they have yet to respond.

Located upstream of Metro Manila, the 26,126-hectare UMRBPL serves as the capital region's “safety net” against typhoons and high density rain. Conservationists said the continued forest loss in the watershed due to illegal logging, quarrying and construction of resorts threatens low-lying areas.

In July, DENR Calabarzon issued 80 show-cause orders and 43 cease-and-desist orders to people illegally occupying portions of the watershed, including owners of houses constructed along river easement and of resorts, retreat centers and piggeries.

Stronger climate, environment agenda

Masungi earlier said the threats and attacks against rangers likely stemmed from “underhanded moves” of the DENR to endorse clearances to illegal resorts.

“We need firm and fearless implementation of environmental laws from our leaders,” Dumaliang said.

In a statement, environmental organization Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment called on candidates in the May elections speak up and use their platform to address the violence faced by protectors of nature.

“The longer these land grabbers encroaching Masungi are not prosecuted, the more we will see bolder acts of violence against its defenders,” Kalikasan PNE national coordinator Leon Dulce said.

Dumaliang called on poll candidates to present stronger climate and environment agenda.

“2030 is a year relevant to the restoration movement and climate crisis targets. It is the next administration’s term that will determine if we make it or break it,” the Masungi trustee said.

“What we need is a firm and strong leader who can push for this change, put the quality of life of Filipinos front and center.”