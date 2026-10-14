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NBI tags 10 persons of interest in Laos drug haul

Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
October 15, 2026 | 12:00am
NBI tags 10 persons of interest in Laos drug haul
The NBI vowed to pursue everyone responsible for or involved in the alleged attempt to smuggle the drugs worth P3.5 billion into the country.
PNA / File photo

MANILA, Philippines —  The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has identified 10 persons and entities of interest in the seizure of 512 kilograms of suspected shabu in Laos, which authorities believe was intended for shipment to the Philippines.

The NBI vowed to pursue everyone responsible for or involved in the alleged attempt to smuggle the drugs worth P3.5 billion into the country.

The shipment, which was reportedly bound for the Philippines on a private jet, was intercepted on Oct. 1 by Laotian authorities.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) has identified two Filipinos allegedly involved in the plan to transport the drugs.

One of them, identified as Dibaroson Fahad from Marawi, has been arrested and is being investigated for alleged links to a Davao-based drug syndicate.

The other suspect, identified only as Boyet, allegedly chartered the aircraft and paid for it through a bank transfer. However, the PDEA said he left the country for Hong Kong a day before the operation.

At a press briefing on Monday, PDEA chief Isagani Nerez said traffickers may have shifted to air transport after repeated maritime interdictions disrupted their operations.

The drugs were believed to be intended for Metro Manila.

BOC gathers information

Meanwhile, Bureau of Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said the BOC has gathered information about the shabu shipment.

At yesterday’s Kapihan sa Manila Bay news forum, Nepomuceno said he received information on reported attempts to bring illegal drugs into the country, but would leave it to the PDEA to disclose the information.

“To be honest, I have some information already and details but I would respect PDEA in handling it. By law, PDEA is the primary agency. I do not want to preempt,” said Nepomuceno.

He said someone shared information on “who they talked to, who hired the airplanes and how many times this happened. We already have the information,” he added.

Nepomuceno said based on the information gathered by intelligence officers, it has happened before and the drug suspects allegedly used private planes to transport the contraband and that their planes landed in “private hangars of private companies.”

“We would be looking into that,” he added.

The BOC will review the current setup with hangars for private planes, some catering to “VVIP” (very, very important persons) that may include businessmen and politicians.

He said while the BOC has personnel assigned to these private hangars, they might have been intimidated by the presence of VVIPs.

“So, I will see how we could strengthen the BOC’s capability with these private companies. I just hope that our VVIPs, from the business sector and political sector, would not get mad. I hope that when we fix the entry and exits for private hangars, they would not take it out on our people,” Nepomuceno said.

He added, “Let us admit that these areas are sensitive because this is where the super VVIPs pass through. We cannot just impose our own rules. We would respect the sensibilities and sensitivities of these private entrances and exits. But we would have to do our job.” –  Evelyn Macarian

NBI
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