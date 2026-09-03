Jinggoy Estrada enters 'not guilty' plea in flood control-related plunder, graft charges

Sen.Jinggoy Estrada leaves the Sandiganbayan in Quezon City after attending his scheduled arraignment on the graft case filed against him at the Sandiganbayan in Quezon City on June 2, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Jinggoy Estrada refused to enter a plea for his graft and plunder charges before the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division on Thursday, September 3.

A "not guilty" plea was automatically entered on his behalf during his arraignment today.

Estrada is facing graft and plunder charges in connection to the alleged kickback scheme that led to irregularities in flood control works.

He is accused of receiving P573.75 million in kickbacks through the manipulation and rigging of processes and siphoning funds from the flood control budget.

Former Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan, originally charged alongside Estrada, has seen his charges dropped following a motion from the Ombudsman to have him be a state witness instead.

Estrada is currently detained at the New Quezon City Jail in Payatas and has been suspended from his work as senator.