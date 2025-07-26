'Respect the Supreme Court': MalacaÃ±ang says on VP Saraâ€™s impeachment ruling

'Respect the Supreme Court': Malacañang says on VP Sara’s impeachment ruling

The seat of the Supreme Court of the Philippines in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The Palace urged the public to respect the Supreme Court’s decision declaring the impeachment trial against Vice President Sara Duterte unconstitutional.

In a statement late Friday, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said that while they have yet to read the SC’s full decision, they deferred to the wisdom of the high court.

“We have yet to review the full text of the Supreme Court’s decision. We call on everyone to respect the Supreme Court and place their trust in our institutions,” Castro said in a statement to reporters.

“The impeachment process is a matter handled by the legislative and judicial branches, and we recognize their independence in carrying out their constitutional mandates,” she added.

The Palace has consistently distanced itself from the issue of Duterte's impeachment. However, relations between the Palace and Duterte are considerably sour.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte had a highly publicized falling out, which appeared to culminate when Duterte publicly claimed she had hired a hitman to kill the president should she be assassinated—an allegation that became one of the bases for the articles of impeachment.

The SC ruled in favor of Duterte after deciding that the House of Representatives had violated the one-year ban on the filing of an impeachment case against an elected official.

The high court also said that Duterte was not given the opportunity to respond to the evidence filed against her.

She faced allegations of corruption related to her use of confidential funds in the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education.