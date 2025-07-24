^

Signal No. 4 up as Emong approaches Pangasinan

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 24, 2025 | 6:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — Signal No. 4 is up as Typhoon Emong (Co-May) lingers within the Philippine area of responsibility on Thursday, July 24.

The eye of Emong is currently located over the coastal waters of Burgos, Pangasinan, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 150 kph.

Emong is forecast to make landfall or pass near Pangasinan later this evening. A landfall in La Union or Ilocos Sur is also possible tonight. The cyclone will move across Northern Luzon and exit through the Babuyan Channel.

Emong may weaken once it hits land. 

PAGASA has raised the following tropical cyclone wind signals: 

Signal No. 4

  • Southwestern portion of Ilocos Sur (Santa Lucia, Santa Cruz, Tagudin), 
  • Northwestern portion of La Union (Bangar, Luna, Balaoan, Bacnotan, San Juan, City of San Fernando, Bauang)
  • Extreme northwestern portion of Pangasinan (Agno, Bani, Bolinao, Anda, City of Alaminos)

Signal No. 3 

  • Rest of Ilocos Sur
  • Rest of La Union
  • Northern and western portions of Pangasinan (Burgos, Dasol, Mabini, Lingayen, Bugallon, Infanta, Labrador, Sual, Dagupan City, San Fabian, Binmaley)
  • Southern portion of Abra (San Quintin, Langiden, Manabo, Pidigan, Luba, Tubo, Villaviciosa, Pilar, Peñarrubia, San Isidro, Bangued, Danglas, La Paz, Tayum, Boliney, Sallapadan, Bucloc, Bucay, Dolores, Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay, Daguioman)
  • Western portion of Mountain Province (Besao, Tadian, Sagada, Bauko)
  • Western portion of Benguet (Sablan, Kapangan, Mankayan, Tuba, Bakun, Kibungan)

Signal No. 2

  • Ilocos Norte
  • Rest of Pangasinan
  • Rest of Abra
  • Apayao
  • Kalinga
  • Rest of Mountain Province
  • Ifugao
  • Rest of Benguet
  • Babuyan Islands
  
  
  
  
  
  • Northern and western portions of mainland Cagayan (Rizal, Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Allacapan, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Lasam, Santo Niño, Piat, Tuao)
  • Western portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kayapa, Santa Fe, Ambaguio, Aritao, Bambang, Bayombong, Villaverde, Solano, Bagabag)
  • Northern portion of Zambales (Masinloc, Candelaria, Santa Cruz, Palauig, Iba)

Signal No. 1 

  • Batanes
  • Rest of Cagayan
  • Western and central portions of Isabela (Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quezon, Mallig, Quirino, Roxas, San Manuel, Aurora, San Mateo, Ramon, Cordon, Burgos, Cabatuan, Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Tumauini, Gamu, Luna, Maconacon, Alicia, San Mariano, Naguilian, San Guillermo, City of Cauayan, Echague, Ilagan City, Angadanan, Benito Soliven, City of Santiago, Reina Mercedes, San Agustin, Divilacan, San Isidro, Jones)
  • Quirino
  • Rest of Nueva Vizcaya
  • Rest of Zambales
  • Tarlac
  • Northern portion of Pampanga (Porac, Floridablanca, Angeles City, Mabalacat City, Magalang)
  • Western and central portions of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Lupao, Talugtug, Cuyapo, Nampicuan, Guimba, Science City of Muñoz, San Jose City, Pantabangan, Rizal, Llanera, Talavera, Santo Domingo, Quezon, Licab, Aliaga, Zaragoza, San Antonio, Jaen, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, General Mamerto Natividad, Palayan City, Bongabon, Laur)

PAGASA has hoisted a gale warning over several areas as well, with waves reaching the following heights : 

  • Up to 14.0 meters: The western seaboards of Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan
  • Up to 8.0 meters: The western seaboard of Zambales; the remaining seaboard of Pangasinan.
  • Up to 6.0 meters: The western seaboard of Bataan.
  • Up to 4.5 meters: The western seaboards of Batangas, Lubang Islands, and Occidental Mindoro.
  • Up to 4.0 meters: The eastern seaboards of Isabela and mainland Cagayan.
  • Up to 3.5 meters: The western seaboards of northern Palawan including Calamian Islands; the northeastern seaboard of Aurora.
  • Up to 3.0 meters: The seaboards of Batanes, Marinduque, and Kalayaan Islands; the seaboards of Babuyan Islands; the southern seaboard of Quezon; the eastern seaboard of Oriental Mindoro; the northern and western seaboards of Romblon; the remaining seaboards of Bataan
  • Up to 2.5 meters: The remaining seaboards of mainland Cagayan, Aurora, and Cavite; the seaboards of Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, and Surigao del Sur; the western seaboards of southern Palawan and Antique; the eastern seaboard of Catanduanes and Davao Oriental
  • Up to 2.0 meters: The seaboards of Aklan, and Northern Samar; the remaining seaboards of Bicol Region, Batangas, Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, and Romblon; the southwestern seaboard of Negros Occidental and Iloilo; the western seaboard of Guimaras

EMONGPH

PAGASA










