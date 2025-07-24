Signal No. 4 up as Emong approaches Pangasinan

MANILA, Philippines — Signal No. 4 is up as Typhoon Emong (Co-May) lingers within the Philippine area of responsibility on Thursday, July 24.

The eye of Emong is currently located over the coastal waters of Burgos, Pangasinan, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 150 kph.

Emong is forecast to make landfall or pass near Pangasinan later this evening. A landfall in La Union or Ilocos Sur is also possible tonight. The cyclone will move across Northern Luzon and exit through the Babuyan Channel.

Emong may weaken once it hits land.

PAGASA has raised the following tropical cyclone wind signals:

Signal No. 4

Southwestern portion of Ilocos Sur (Santa Lucia, Santa Cruz, Tagudin),

Northwestern portion of La Union (Bangar, Luna, Balaoan, Bacnotan, San Juan, City of San Fernando, Bauang)

Extreme northwestern portion of Pangasinan (Agno, Bani, Bolinao, Anda, City of Alaminos)

Signal No. 3

Rest of Ilocos Sur

Rest of La Union

Northern and western portions of Pangasinan (Burgos, Dasol, Mabini, Lingayen, Bugallon, Infanta, Labrador, Sual, Dagupan City, San Fabian, Binmaley)

Southern portion of Abra (San Quintin, Langiden, Manabo, Pidigan, Luba, Tubo, Villaviciosa, Pilar, Peñarrubia, San Isidro, Bangued, Danglas, La Paz, Tayum, Boliney, Sallapadan, Bucloc, Bucay, Dolores, Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay, Daguioman)

Western portion of Mountain Province (Besao, Tadian, Sagada, Bauko)

Western portion of Benguet (Sablan, Kapangan, Mankayan, Tuba, Bakun, Kibungan)

Signal No. 2

Ilocos Norte

Rest of Pangasinan

Rest of Abra

Apayao

Kalinga

Rest of Mountain Province

Ifugao

Rest of Benguet

Babuyan Islands

Northern and western portions of mainland Cagayan (Rizal, Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Allacapan, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Lasam, Santo Niño, Piat, Tuao)

Western portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kayapa, Santa Fe, Ambaguio, Aritao, Bambang, Bayombong, Villaverde, Solano, Bagabag)

Northern portion of Zambales (Masinloc, Candelaria, Santa Cruz, Palauig, Iba)

Signal No. 1

Batanes

Rest of Cagayan

Western and central portions of Isabela (Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quezon, Mallig, Quirino, Roxas, San Manuel, Aurora, San Mateo, Ramon, Cordon, Burgos, Cabatuan, Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Tumauini, Gamu, Luna, Maconacon, Alicia, San Mariano, Naguilian, San Guillermo, City of Cauayan, Echague, Ilagan City, Angadanan, Benito Soliven, City of Santiago, Reina Mercedes, San Agustin, Divilacan, San Isidro, Jones)

Quirino

Rest of Nueva Vizcaya

Rest of Zambales

Tarlac

Northern portion of Pampanga (Porac, Floridablanca, Angeles City, Mabalacat City, Magalang)

Western and central portions of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Lupao, Talugtug, Cuyapo, Nampicuan, Guimba, Science City of Muñoz, San Jose City, Pantabangan, Rizal, Llanera, Talavera, Santo Domingo, Quezon, Licab, Aliaga, Zaragoza, San Antonio, Jaen, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, General Mamerto Natividad, Palayan City, Bongabon, Laur)

PAGASA has hoisted a gale warning over several areas as well, with waves reaching the following heights :