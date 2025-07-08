Navy awaits DOJ go-signal to search Taal Lake for missing sabungeros

Villagers engage in a cockfighting in a make shift arena as part of the town's annual "fiesta" celebrations in Barangay San Roque outside Manila on August 10, 2014.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Navy said it is ready to assist in the search for the remains of “missing sabungeros,” who are believed to have been dumped in Taal Lake, Batangas.

According to Navy spokesperson Capt. John Percie Alcos, the specialized Naval Special Operations Command is prepared for deployment once the Department of Justice (DOJ) officially requests their assistance.

“We are still waiting for the official request for assistance from the Department of Justice,” Alcos said in a press conference at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Tuesday, July 8.

Alcos said the Naval Special Operations Group will be tapped to conduct the technical dive. The unit, he added, “can be dispatched anytime, anywhere.”

When asked about the number of divers to be deployed, Alcos said it would depend on the results of the initial site inspection. However, he noted that based on Navy protocol, three teams are typically deployed for technical diving operations.

“Teams are normally composed of four Navy SEALs and four technical divers,” he said.

Julie Patidongan, also known by his alias “Totoy,” previously claimed that the cockfighting enthusiasts were killed and dumped in Taal Lake. He named several individuals as alleged masterminds, including businessman Atong Ang—an accusation Ang has denied.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla earlier said the technical dive to search for the missing individuals could begin this week. In an interview with reporters on Tuesday, Remulla said they are still finalizing details before proceeding with the exploratory dive.

He said the operation would involve mapping the area and scheduling subsequent dives. Equipment from the Japanese government may also be used.

Remulla added that charges of murder and violations of international humanitarian law are being considered as part of the investigation.

Regarding the alleged fishpond site where the victims were supposedly disposed of, Remulla said authorities are either in the process of locating the owner or have already done so.

“This individual is allegedly involved in the subcontracting of the disposition of persons to be killed, where victims, some still alive, were brought and executed,” he said.

“Ang narration, as far as I recall, dito sinasalo, at dito nga dinidispose ‘yung mga tao na gusto nila mawala na,” Remulla added.

(The narration, as far as I recall, is that this is where they catch them, and this is also where they dispose of the people they want to disappear.)