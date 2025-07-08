^

Headlines

Search for missing 'sabungeros' in Taal Lake may start this week — Remulla

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 8, 2025 | 7:00am
Search for missing 'sabungeros' in Taal Lake may start this week â€” Remulla
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla attend Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.
The Philippine STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — The search for the bodies of the missing cockfighting enthusiasts, or sabungeros, allegedly dumped in Taal Lake in Batangas could begin within the week, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Monday, July 7.

“We're asking them to start this week,” Remulla told reporters. “Our basic plan is, we want to map it out and look at the condition so we can plan how to go about it.”

Remulla did not specify which agency or group he has tasked to begin the operation.

When asked about the possible search sites, Remulla said the operation would start at a “fishpond lease” reportedly held by one of the suspects. That location will serve as the initial point for the search.

Remulla previously said he was considering enlisting the help of the Philippine Coast Guard and the Philippine Navy to conduct a technical dive in Taal Lake, following self-proclaimed whistleblower Julie "Totoy" Patidongan’s claim that the bodies of the missing men were thrown into the lake.

Remulla also said he has yet to receive a reply from the Japanese government regarding his request for assistance. The request was submitted only last week.

'Totoy' links tycoon to case. Before revealing his identity as Patidongan, alias “Totoy” had appeared in media reports alleging that the sabungeros were killed and dumped in Taal Lake after allegedly cheating during cockfights.

On July 2, Patidongan named gaming tycoon Atong Ang and three others as the supposed masterminds behind the disappearances—an allegation Ang has denied.

ATONG ANG

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

DOJ

JESUS CRISPIN REMULLA

MISSING SABUNGEROS

TAAL LAKE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PAGASA: Cloudy to rainy weather due to southwest monsoon

PAGASA: Cloudy to rainy weather due to southwest monsoon

By Ghio Ong | 8 hours ago
Most parts of the country will continue experiencing cloudy to rainy weather today because of the southwest monsoon, according...
Headlines
fbtw
'Bising' leaves Philippine area, heads for China

'Bising' leaves Philippine area, heads for China

By Ian Laqui | 16 hours ago
"Bising" (international name Danas), which affected 13,000 in the Philippines, has left the Philippine area of...
Headlines
fbtw
Typhoon Bising weakens after landfall, to exit PAR
play

Typhoon Bising weakens after landfall, to exit PAR

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Typhoon Bising (international name: Danas) has weakened after making landfall in Taiwan and is expected to exit the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Migz: Senate must proceed with impeach trial

Migz: Senate must proceed with impeach trial

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 8 hours ago
Even as he branded the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte as a “political witch hunt” aimed...
Headlines
fbtw
Fil-Am travelers: Improve Philippines infrastructure to attract more tourists

Fil-Am travelers: Improve Philippines infrastructure to attract more tourists

By Ghio Ong | 8 hours ago
The Philippines should improve its infrastructure to attract more tourists, a group of Filipino-Americans embarking on a two-week...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Angara: No need to declare education national crisis

Angara: No need to declare education national crisis

By Evelyn Macairan | 8 hours ago
There is no need to declare a crisis in education in the Philippines despite a “learning crisis” reported by a...
Headlines
fbtw
SEC lists Ang, 4 others as e-sabong firm stockholders

SEC lists Ang, 4 others as e-sabong firm stockholders

By Richmond Mercurio | 8 hours ago
Businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang and four other investors are behind Lucky 8 Star Quest Inc., according to documents...
Headlines
fbtw
SC probes judge linked to missing sabungeros

SC probes judge linked to missing sabungeros

By Daphne Galvez | 8 hours ago
The Supreme Court is investigating a lower court judge allegedly involved in the disappearance of cockfight enthusiasts...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos backs bank secrecy waiver for government execs

Marcos backs bank secrecy waiver for government execs

By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
President Marcos is open to backing a measure requiring government workers to waive their bank secrecy rights to curb corruption...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with