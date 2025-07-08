Search for missing 'sabungeros' in Taal Lake may start this week â€” Remulla

Search for missing 'sabungeros' in Taal Lake may start this week — Remulla

MANILA, Philippines — The search for the bodies of the missing cockfighting enthusiasts, or sabungeros, allegedly dumped in Taal Lake in Batangas could begin within the week, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Monday, July 7.

“We're asking them to start this week,” Remulla told reporters. “Our basic plan is, we want to map it out and look at the condition so we can plan how to go about it.”

Remulla did not specify which agency or group he has tasked to begin the operation.

When asked about the possible search sites, Remulla said the operation would start at a “fishpond lease” reportedly held by one of the suspects. That location will serve as the initial point for the search.

Remulla previously said he was considering enlisting the help of the Philippine Coast Guard and the Philippine Navy to conduct a technical dive in Taal Lake, following self-proclaimed whistleblower Julie "Totoy" Patidongan’s claim that the bodies of the missing men were thrown into the lake.

Remulla also said he has yet to receive a reply from the Japanese government regarding his request for assistance. The request was submitted only last week.

'Totoy' links tycoon to case. Before revealing his identity as Patidongan, alias “Totoy” had appeared in media reports alleging that the sabungeros were killed and dumped in Taal Lake after allegedly cheating during cockfights.

On July 2, Patidongan named gaming tycoon Atong Ang and three others as the supposed masterminds behind the disappearances—an allegation Ang has denied.