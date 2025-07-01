PAGCOR gives BI P50 million to speed up deportation of POGO workers

Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado (left) with PAGCOR Chairman and PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco during the signing of the memorandum of agreement at the PAGCOR office in Pasay City on July 1, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) officially signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) on Tuesday, July 1, aimed at accelerating the deportation of foreign nationals illegally involved in Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGOs).

Under the agreement, PAGCOR will provide the BI with a P50 million grant, to be released in two equal tranches. The fund is intended to support the deportation of illegal foreign POGO workers detained at the Bureau’s Warden Facility and Protection Unit.

“We thank PAGCOR for their active support, which will greatly boost our efforts in clearing the country of undocumented and overstaying aliens, especially those connected to illegal online operations,” Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado said in a statement.

“This MOA is a concrete step in addressing the POGO-related concerns that have caused public alarm, and we are proud to be part of the national solution,” he added.

Last year, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued Executive Order No. 74, which immediately banned POGOs and all other offshore gaming activities nationwide.

On June 17, the immigration deported 100 Chinese nationals involved in illegal POGO activities.

The deportation follows the bureau’s implementation of stricter protocols in March 2025, which included a ban on flights with layovers for POGO-linked deportees.

This measure was enacted after three POGO operators evaded deportation to China by diverting to Hong Kong.