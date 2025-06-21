^

Headlines

Alert Level 3 raised in Israel, Iran; Filipinos urged to return home

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
June 21, 2025 | 12:04pm
Alert Level 3 raised in Israel, Iran; Filipinos urged to return home
Rescuers stand amid the debris of damaged building in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv following an Iranian missile attack on June 16, 2025.
AFP / Menahem Kahana

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has raised the crisis alert level in both Israel and Iran to Alert Level 3, calling for the voluntary repatriation of overseas Filipinos amid rising tensions between the two nations.

In a situation bulletin dated June 20, the DFA said the new alert level was enforced “effective immediately” as it warned against non-essential travel to the conflict-stricken areas.

“All overseas Filipino workers (OFs) in Iran and Israel are enjoined tp return to the Philippines,” the DFA said.

“Travel by Filipinos to both these countries is highly discouraged due to the ongoing crisis and the actual closure of their air space and seaports,” it added.

There are an estimated 30,742 Filipinos currently residing in Israel and 1,180 in Iran, according to government data.

Those who wish to avail themselves of government-assisted repatriation are advised to coordinate with the Philippine embassies in their respective host countries. 

The DFA has yet to announce the specific repatriation arrangements or flights as air travel remains uncertain due to regional security concerns.

The following are the 24/7 emergency hotlines:

  • Israel: +972 54 466 1188
  • Tehran embassy in Iran: +989 12 213 6621

Assistance may also be requested through email at [email protected] or [email protected].

The DFA said it will continue to review the alert levels based on developments on the ground and expressed hope that “parties will cease hostilities soon.”

The raising of alert levels comes amid fears of escalating conflict in the Middle East, prompting the Philippine government to take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of its nationals abroad.

Israel's war with Iran entered its second week with the Israeli military chief warning of a "prolonged campaign" and Tehran ruling out further nuclear talks with the United States until Israel halts its attacks. — with a report from Agence France-Presse

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

ISRAEL-IRAN CONFLICT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ombudsman probes VP Sara&rsquo;s confidential funds

Ombudsman probes VP Sara’s confidential funds

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has started its preliminary investigation on the alleged confidential funds misuse of Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
How the elections flipped Senate script on Sara Duterte's impeachment trial

How the elections flipped Senate script on Sara Duterte's impeachment trial

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 23 hours ago
Before the midterm elections, the Senate appeared resolute in its duty to try Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment,...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace on VP Sara&rsquo;s SONA absence: It&rsquo;s her choice

Palace on VP Sara’s SONA absence: It’s her choice

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday shrugged off Vice President Sara Duterte’s decision to skip President Marcos’ fourth...
Headlines
fbtw
House spox: No impeachment refiling vs Sara Duterte in sight for 20th Congress

House spox: No impeachment refiling vs Sara Duterte in sight for 20th Congress

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 18 hours ago
House spokesperson Princess Abante dismissed rumors that members of the 20th House of Representatives have plans to refile...
Headlines
fbtw
Tulfo willing to mediate Senate-House impeach row

Tulfo willing to mediate Senate-House impeach row

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 13 hours ago
Senator-elect Erwin Tulfo is willing to intervene between the House of Representatives and the Senate for a ceasefire amid...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Angara vows to improve K-12 program implementation

Angara vows to improve K-12 program implementation

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
Following frustrations raised by President Marcos, Education Secretary Sonny Angara yesterday pledged to enhance the implementation...
Headlines
fbtw

Lawmaker to government: Halt deployment of Pinoy workers to war zones

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
Senator-elect and outgoing ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo is asking concerned government agencies to halt the deployment of overseas Filipino workers to areas caught in the middle of the ongoing conflict between...
Headlines
fbtw
Government to address safety concerns in tourism sector &ndash; DILG

Government to address safety concerns in tourism sector – DILG

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
The government is ramping up efforts to address safety concerns amid the Philippines’ growing tourism industry, Interior...
Headlines
fbtw

Graduating 4Ps beneficiaries still face challenges

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 13 hours ago
Some 1.8 million households set to graduate from the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps continue to face challenges in securing safe and permanent homes, the Department of Social Welfare and Development said...
Headlines
fbtw
Rehab efforts ongoing at Pag-asa, Kalayaan amid coral destruction

Rehab efforts ongoing at Pag-asa, Kalayaan amid coral destruction

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
Rehabilitation efforts at Pag-asa Island and Kalayaan Group of Islands (KIG) in Palawan are ongoing amid the destruction of...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with