Alert Level 3 raised in Israel, Iran; Filipinos urged to return home

Rescuers stand amid the debris of damaged building in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv following an Iranian missile attack on June 16, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has raised the crisis alert level in both Israel and Iran to Alert Level 3, calling for the voluntary repatriation of overseas Filipinos amid rising tensions between the two nations.

In a situation bulletin dated June 20, the DFA said the new alert level was enforced “effective immediately” as it warned against non-essential travel to the conflict-stricken areas.

“All overseas Filipino workers (OFs) in Iran and Israel are enjoined tp return to the Philippines,” the DFA said.

“Travel by Filipinos to both these countries is highly discouraged due to the ongoing crisis and the actual closure of their air space and seaports,” it added.

There are an estimated 30,742 Filipinos currently residing in Israel and 1,180 in Iran, according to government data.

Those who wish to avail themselves of government-assisted repatriation are advised to coordinate with the Philippine embassies in their respective host countries.

The DFA has yet to announce the specific repatriation arrangements or flights as air travel remains uncertain due to regional security concerns.

The following are the 24/7 emergency hotlines:

Israel: +972 54 466 1188

Tehran embassy in Iran: +989 12 213 6621

Assistance may also be requested through email at [email protected] or [email protected].

The DFA said it will continue to review the alert levels based on developments on the ground and expressed hope that “parties will cease hostilities soon.”

The raising of alert levels comes amid fears of escalating conflict in the Middle East, prompting the Philippine government to take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of its nationals abroad.

Israel's war with Iran entered its second week with the Israeli military chief warning of a "prolonged campaign" and Tehran ruling out further nuclear talks with the United States until Israel halts its attacks. — with a report from Agence France-Presse