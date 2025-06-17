Teves set for 'major surgery,' transfer to private hospital eyed

Expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr., a murder suspect, is escorted by East Timorese security personnel for deportation to his home country at Presidente Nicolau Lobato airport in Dili on May 29, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Expelled Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. is set to undergo major surgery after government doctors determined that his condition requires treatment in a better-equipped medical facility, his lawyer said Tuesday.

In a message to reporters, legal counsel Ferdinand Topacio said doctors at a government hospital recommended Teves’ transfer to St. Luke’s Medical Center in Bonifacio Global City for the procedure.

“Mr. Teves had been recommended by government doctors to be transferred to St. Luke's Medical Center, Bonifacio Global City, following accepted proper Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) official protocols involving such serious emergency cases,” Topacio said.

“All trial courts before which Mr. Teves has pending cases have been informed of the situation by way of the most expeditious means possible,” he added.

From stomach pain to surgical referral. Teves first complained of severe stomach pains at around 7 p.m. on Monday, June 16, according to BJMP spokesperson Jayrex Bustinera. A jail nurse at Camp Bagong Diwa attended to him, but his condition did not improve overnight.

He was then rushed to a government hospital on Tuesday morning, where he remains under medical care pending BJMP’s approval for transfer to a private facility.

Teves is currently detained at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig, following a transfer order from the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 51. He was previously under the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation.