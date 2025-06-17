^

Headlines

Teves rushed to hospital for severe stomach pain, says lawyer

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 17, 2025 | 10:45am
Teves rushed to hospital for severe stomach pain, says lawyer
Former congressman Arnolfo Teves (C), a murder suspect, is escorted by East Timorese security personnel for deportation to his home country at Presidente Nicolau Lobato airport in Dili on May 29, 2025.
AFP / Valentino Dariell De Sousa

MANILA, Philippines —  Expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning, June 17, due to “severe stomach pains,” according to his lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio.

Teves, who is currently detained at Camp Bagong Diwa after his transfer from the National Bureau of Investigation was ordered by the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 51, first began experiencing symptoms at around midnight.

“He has been complaining of severe stomach pains since midnight last night, but was given medical attention at five in the morning and transported to the hospital an hour ago,” Topacio said in a message to reporters.

Topacio said the in-house medical personnel attended to Teves initially, but their efforts "proved unavailing."

He added that the request to bring Teves to a hospital was initially denied due to jail protocols.

RELATED: Teves transferred to Camp Bagong Diwa jail

“He is now undergoing treatment at the emergency room. Pain has somewhat subsided due to painkillers but still quite high. Further tests are needed to determine cause of ailment,” Topacio said.

He did not disclose the name of the hospital “for security reasons.”

Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) spokesperson Jayrex Bustinera said Teves showed symptoms as early as 7 p.m. on Monday, June 16.

A jail nurse administered medications at the time, but his condition did not improve. "It was the BJMP physician who recommended his transfer to a hospital," Bustinera said.

He added that the BJMP followed heightened security protocols, given Teves’ status as a high-profile detainee.

"In line with BJMP protocols for high-profile persons deprived of liberty (PDLs), security measures were significantly heightened. The BJMP has also coordinated with relevant security forces to ensure the safety of all concerned."

Charges against Teves. Teves is currently detained due to multiple charges related to killings in Negros Oriental, including accusations that he masterminded the killing of Gov. Roel Degamo in 2023. 

He had his arraignment on some cases in Manila courts, where he refused to enter a plea, prompting the court to enter a not guilty plea for him. 

The charges are as follows:

  • 10 counts of murder at Manila RTC Branch 51
  • 13 counts of frustrated murder at Manila RTC Branch 51
  • 4 counts of attempted murder at Manila RTC Branch 51
  • 1 case of murder at Manila RTC Branch 12
  • 1 case of murder at Manila RTC Branch 15
  • 1 case of murder at Bayawan RTC Branch 63
  • Illegal possession of firearms and explosives at Manila RTC Branch 12
  • Multiple cases under the Terrorist Financing Prevention and Suppression Act at Quezon City RTC Branch 77

 

ARNOLFO TEVES JR.

BJMP

BUREAU OF JAIL MANAGEMENT AND PENOLOGY

FERDINAND TOPACIO

TEVES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Palace hits AI-generated &lsquo;fake news&rsquo;

Palace hits AI-generated ‘fake news’

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Officials should not peddle “fake news” as it could erode public trust, Malacañang said, after Sen. Ronald...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara &lsquo;single, ready to mingle&rsquo; with political parties

Sara ‘single, ready to mingle’ with political parties

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 13 hours ago
She would rather be “single but ready to mingle,” said Vice President Sara Duterte as she explained her decision...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC should release &lsquo;super senior&rsquo; Duterte &ndash; Sara

ICC should release ‘super senior’ Duterte – Sara

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte yesterday said the International Criminal Court (ICC) should allow the interim release of her...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte sees 'no problem' with using AI to generate support for her

Sara Duterte sees 'no problem' with using AI to generate support for her

By Cristina Chi | 18 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has defended the use of artificial intelligence to supercharge support for political figures like...
Headlines
fbtw
July voter registration suspended

July voter registration suspended

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
The Commission on Elections  has suspended the nationwide voter registration initially scheduled for July 1 to 11 as...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos Jr. on project inspections: I need to see for myself

Marcos Jr. on project inspections: I need to see for myself

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Admitting that there were times when officials’ reports did not reflect reality, President Marcos promised to be more...
Headlines
fbtw
Slow responders: 8 NCR police chiefs relieved

Slow responders: 8 NCR police chiefs relieved

By EJ Macababbad | 13 hours ago
Eight Metro Manila police chiefs have been relieved on orders of Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Nicolas Torre...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP chief: Report bullying through 911

PNP chief: Report bullying through 911

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
Incidents of bullying may now be reported through the 911 emergency hotline, the Philippine National Police announced ye...
Headlines
fbtw
2 Pinoys in Israel critically wounded in Iran missile strikes

2 Pinoys in Israel critically wounded in Iran missile strikes

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
Six overseas Filipino workers have been injured in Iran’s missile attacks on Israel, including a Filipina caregiver...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with