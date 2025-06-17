Teves rushed to hospital for severe stomach pain, says lawyer

Former congressman Arnolfo Teves (C), a murder suspect, is escorted by East Timorese security personnel for deportation to his home country at Presidente Nicolau Lobato airport in Dili on May 29, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning, June 17, due to “severe stomach pains,” according to his lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio.

Teves, who is currently detained at Camp Bagong Diwa after his transfer from the National Bureau of Investigation was ordered by the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 51, first began experiencing symptoms at around midnight.

“He has been complaining of severe stomach pains since midnight last night, but was given medical attention at five in the morning and transported to the hospital an hour ago,” Topacio said in a message to reporters.

Topacio said the in-house medical personnel attended to Teves initially, but their efforts "proved unavailing."

He added that the request to bring Teves to a hospital was initially denied due to jail protocols.

“He is now undergoing treatment at the emergency room. Pain has somewhat subsided due to painkillers but still quite high. Further tests are needed to determine cause of ailment,” Topacio said.

He did not disclose the name of the hospital “for security reasons.”

Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) spokesperson Jayrex Bustinera said Teves showed symptoms as early as 7 p.m. on Monday, June 16.

A jail nurse administered medications at the time, but his condition did not improve. "It was the BJMP physician who recommended his transfer to a hospital," Bustinera said.

He added that the BJMP followed heightened security protocols, given Teves’ status as a high-profile detainee.

"In line with BJMP protocols for high-profile persons deprived of liberty (PDLs), security measures were significantly heightened. The BJMP has also coordinated with relevant security forces to ensure the safety of all concerned."

Charges against Teves. Teves is currently detained due to multiple charges related to killings in Negros Oriental, including accusations that he masterminded the killing of Gov. Roel Degamo in 2023.

He had his arraignment on some cases in Manila courts, where he refused to enter a plea, prompting the court to enter a not guilty plea for him.

The charges are as follows: