^

Headlines

Dela Rosa draws flak over AI video of students opposing Sara Duterte's impeachment

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
June 16, 2025 | 4:35pm
Dela Rosa draws flak over AI video of students opposing Sara Duterte's impeachment
The photo shows a composite of Sen. Bato dela Rosa, his Facebook caption in resharing an AI-generated video on Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment, and some users' comments believing the video to be true.
Graphics by Philstar.com / Geraldine Santos

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa unapologetically shared an AI-generated video of Filipino students opposing the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte. 

The 30-second clip he reposted on Sunday, June 15, quickly raked in millions of views, as well as thousands of comments and shares from users who assumed it was real.

The video depicted a fabricated man-on-the-street interview featuring AI-generated students being asked whether they supported the impeachment. The fake students said they were against it, arguing that the Office of the Vice President was being “singled out” over confidential funds.

When Dela Rosa shared the video on Facebook, his caption suggested he may have been unaware it was AI-generated, despite the original post including the hashtag “#AI.”

“Mabuti pa ang mga bata nakakaintindi sa mga pangyayari. Makinig kayo mga yellow at mga komunista!” the post’s caption read. 

(Even the children understand what’s happening. Listen up, you yellows and communists!)

The argument is a classic case of whataboutism, attempting to deflect from the corruption allegations by raising questions about other agencies’ use of confidential funds.

Officials sharing AI videos? 

The post drew criticism from users who warned that, given his position, sharing such misleading content could cause many to believe the videos like that are real.

Instead of addressing the video's authenticity directly, Dela Rosa responded to a comment with a noncommittal “kung (if).” He said what mattered more was the message, which he agreed with, regardless of its authenticity.

“[S]abi ko kung AI man yan may punto ang gumawa, kung hindi yan AI may punto ang mga bata na nagsasalita,” he said. 

(I said, if that’s AI, the one who made it has a point; if it’s not AI, then the kids speaking have a point.)

“Either way the point is very clear and I agree with that point. I am agreeing to the message not to the messenger. AI man yan na video or a written post still I agree with the message that it conveys,” Dela Rosa added. 

Filipino journalist Regine Cabato, who covers disinformation and influence operations, told Philstar.com in a message that officials like Dela Rosa have a “higher responsibility” not to become “superspreaders” of fake content.

This is especially true for lawmakers like him who can vote on impeachment cases and should base decisions on verified facts, instead of seeking information that only confirms their own biases, she added.  

How to spot. In the comment section of Dela Rosa's post, some social media users were also quick to tell him that the video he shared was AI-generated. Others even posted their analyses showing telltale signs of artificial manipulation.

Among the red flags were the nonsense, unreadable text on the student’s polo, which bore two different logos, the garbled names of nearby street vendors and distorted tricycle plate numbers.

Even with increasingly realistic visuals, AI-generated videos often fall short when it comes to animating natural mouth and teeth movement. This is one of the key clues in spotting synthetic content other than fingers and pupils.

The viral video bears the “Veo” logo in the lower right corner, indicating it was produced using Veo 3, Google’s latest AI model, which is capable of creating highly realistic videos with synchronized audio and speech from just a text or image prompt.

At a Monday press briefing, Palace press officer Claire Castro also said that government officials should refrain from sharing AI-generated videos, as doing so could damage the credibility of public institutions.

"Hindi po sana nanggagaling sa mga opisyal ng pamahalaan. Nakakaduda, mas nakakawala ng tiwala kung mismong sa matataas na opisyal nanggagaling ang mga misinformation at fake news," she said at as press briefing on Monday.

(This should not be coming from government officials. It’s doubtful; it erodes trust even more when misinformation and fake news come from high-ranking officials themselves.)

Evading accountability

Dela Rosa, however, overlooked the perils of promoting politically charged AI-generated videos and images, which, with their hyperrealistic visuals, could easily deceive viewers.

“I don’t care if this post is AI generated or Manobo generated because I am not after the messenger, I am after the message so, please don’t shoot the messenger without reading the message that he delivers,” he said in a June 16 post.

Why it's harmful. Experts have repeatedly warned that the rapid rise of deepfakes and AI-generated content is fueling disinformation campaigns, many of which are profit-driven, as incentivized by the monetization of views and engagement.

In the Philippines, deepfakes featuring influential public figures have been weaponized to either polish reputations or smear them with false claims. It has also been observed during the past elections.  

Cabato pointed to the “polvoron video” as an example of deepfakes being used for political attacks, describing it as a “direct demolition job” against President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. The video, which accuses Marcos of using illegal drugs, was not only shared by pro-Duterte influencers but also by dubious accounts allegedly linked to China.

"That means malign actors are constantly looking to take advantage of the public's vulnerability to AI — whatever side of the political aisle," Cabato said. 

These tactics add to the influence of troll farms and orchestrated disinformation campaigns, made more effective by the lack of media and digital literacy in the country.

Posted by the Facebook page AY GRABE on June 14, which frequently features AI-generated videos with subtle disclaimers, the viral clip has amassed 7.6 million views, 68,000 shares, and close to 20,000 comments.

It quickly spread as various accounts reuploaded it as new content. Some edited the video to include their reaction or commentary, helping similar posts gain more engagement.

Example of the AI-generated clip being used in similar videos by other Facebook pages as if it were authentic.
Sara Tayo via Facebook / Philstar.com's screenshot

Cabato stressed that lawmakers can only do their job effectively if they base legislation on concrete data and verified facts. Without such, passing necessary laws protecting the people's welfare and the country's sovereignty would only face great hurdles.  

"How can we expect lawmakers to pass well-informed laws regulating AI or China-proofing our cyber defense when they spread deepfakes themselves, just because it tells them what they want to hear?" she said. 

AI

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

BATO DELA ROSA

DEEPFAKE

DISINFORMATION

SARA DUTERTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
President Marcos asked to veto bill postponing BSKE

President Marcos asked to veto bill postponing BSKE

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
To show respect to people’s rights to choose their leaders, President Marcos should veto the reconciled bill of the...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;VP Sara impeachment trial still alive&rsquo;

‘VP Sara impeachment trial still alive’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
The Senate impeachment court may reconvene and press forward with the trial of Vice President Sara Duterte even without the...
Headlines
fbtw
Nations warned vs hosting Duterte

Nations warned vs hosting Duterte

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
The 1Sambayan coalition warned nations considering hosting former president Rodrigo Duterte – should his interim release...
Headlines
fbtw
VP surprised by Sara-Imee tandem floated by Padilla

VP surprised by Sara-Imee tandem floated by Padilla

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte said she was surprised by her tandem with Sen. Imee Marcos for the 2028 presidential elections,...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara: Give senator-judges benefit of the doubt

VP Sara: Give senator-judges benefit of the doubt

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
Should senator-judges overtly expressing their biases in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte inhibit? There...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Driver used EDSA bus lane 309 times since 2024

Driver used EDSA bus lane 309 times since 2024

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) flagged a motorist who was recorded using the EDSA busway 309 times since...
Headlines
fbtw
8 Metro Manila police chiefs sacked over '5-minute response' rule

8 Metro Manila police chiefs sacked over '5-minute response' rule

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
Eight police chiefs in Metro Manila have been relieved from their posts after failing to meet the Philippine National Police’s...
Headlines
fbtw
'May Huli Ka': Motorists can now check their NCAP tickets online

'May Huli Ka': Motorists can now check their NCAP tickets online

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority on Monday, June 16 launched a website that allows drivers to check whether they...
Headlines
fbtw
Father&rsquo;s Day turns tragic: House employee shot dead at daughter's birthday celeb

Father’s Day turns tragic: House employee shot dead at daughter's birthday celeb

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 hours ago
A day of celebration turned deadly when House Director Mauricio “Morrie” Pulhin, a 63-year-old father, was...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with