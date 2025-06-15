^

Headlines

Chinese fugitive slams head on glass after being barred from Philippines

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 15, 2025 | 4:58pm
Chinese fugitive slams head on glass after being barred from Philippines
Immigration officials with Shi Baoyi, 36, when he was denied entry in the Philippines.
Bureau of Immigration / Released

MANILA, Philippines — A Chinese national attempted to violently disrupt his exclusion from the Philippines by deliberately slamming his head into the glass shield of a fire extinguisher case at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

Despite the self-inflicted injury, the Bureau of Immigration successfully denied him entry and blacklisted him from the country.

The incident took place on May 29, when 36-year-old Shi Baoyi arrived on a Cebu Pacific flight from Hanoi, Vietnam.

He was immediately flagged by immigration officers after his name matched an active blacklist order issued earlier this year.

Medical personnel responded to treat Shi following his self-inflicted injury. Despite the disruption, the exclusion process continued, and Shi was temporarily held while arrangements for his escorted return were finalized.

On June 9, he was turned over to Chinese authorities and boarded a China Southern flight bound for Guangzhou. He is now permanently blacklisted from reentering the Philippines.

According to the Bureau of Immigration, Shi was the subject of an official communication from Chinese authorities in April, stating he had been convicted in Henan Province in 2022 for undermining credit card administration.

He was sentenced to two years and six months in prison and remains wanted for additional charges. He is classified as an undesirable alien and fugitive from justice.

Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado confirmed the incident and said the bureau proceeded with denying his entry despite his self-harm.

"No act of resistance will deter us from enforcing the law," Viado said. 

BLACKLIST

CHINESE NATIONAL

IMMIGRATION
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
VP Sara back from Malaysia trip

VP Sara back from Malaysia trip

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte arrived in the country yesterday from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia where she led the 127th Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC prosecutor to respond to Duterte release plea

ICC prosecutor to respond to Duterte release plea

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Without directly confirming its position on the matter, the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte seeks interim release from ICC

Duterte seeks interim release from ICC

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte is formally seeking his interim release from detention and transfer to an undisclosed country...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara, defense team to discuss Senate summons

VP Sara, defense team to discuss Senate summons

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte will be meeting with her defense team to discuss the summons issued by the Senate, which requires...
Headlines
fbtw
Drug war victims must be heard on Duterte&rsquo;s release bid &mdash; ICC lawyer

Drug war victims must be heard on Duterte’s release bid — ICC lawyer

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 days ago
Should victims of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war have a say in whether he gets interim release? Yes, they...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ITCZ to bring rains over parts of Mindanao, Visayas

ITCZ to bring rains over parts of Mindanao, Visayas

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
The ITCZ may affect Mindanao and the eastern section of the Visayas, while the easterlies may impact the rest of the cou...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines acquires 12 combat jets from South Korea

Philippines acquires 12 combat jets from South Korea

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
The Philippines is acquiring 12 more FA-50 fighter jets for the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Department of National...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoy artistry shines at vin d&rsquo;honneur

Pinoy artistry shines at vin d’honneur

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
Filipino designs were showcased at the traditional vin d’honneur at Malacañang on Thursday in celebration of...
Headlines
fbtw
No LPA; fair weather seen

No LPA; fair weather seen

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
With no low-pressure area in sight, the country can expect generally fair weather today, according to the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with