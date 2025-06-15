Chinese fugitive slams head on glass after being barred from Philippines

Immigration officials with Shi Baoyi, 36, when he was denied entry in the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — A Chinese national attempted to violently disrupt his exclusion from the Philippines by deliberately slamming his head into the glass shield of a fire extinguisher case at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

Despite the self-inflicted injury, the Bureau of Immigration successfully denied him entry and blacklisted him from the country.

The incident took place on May 29, when 36-year-old Shi Baoyi arrived on a Cebu Pacific flight from Hanoi, Vietnam.

He was immediately flagged by immigration officers after his name matched an active blacklist order issued earlier this year.

Medical personnel responded to treat Shi following his self-inflicted injury. Despite the disruption, the exclusion process continued, and Shi was temporarily held while arrangements for his escorted return were finalized.

On June 9, he was turned over to Chinese authorities and boarded a China Southern flight bound for Guangzhou. He is now permanently blacklisted from reentering the Philippines.

According to the Bureau of Immigration, Shi was the subject of an official communication from Chinese authorities in April, stating he had been convicted in Henan Province in 2022 for undermining credit card administration.

He was sentenced to two years and six months in prison and remains wanted for additional charges. He is classified as an undesirable alien and fugitive from justice.

Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado confirmed the incident and said the bureau proceeded with denying his entry despite his self-harm.

"No act of resistance will deter us from enforcing the law," Viado said.