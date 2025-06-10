Philippines, US to cooperate on Beijing's 'destabilizing actions' in South China Sea

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) shakes hands with Philippines' Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo as they meet at the State Department in Washington, DC on June 9, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines – Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio have committed to ramping up cooperation to address Beijing's "destabilizing actions" in the South China Sea.

Manalo — who is in the United States for a working visit — spoke to the US' top diplomat in Washington, D.C. on Monday, June 9, where they discussed "wide-ranging issues under the Philippines-U.S. partnership," according to a statement by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique A. Manalo in Washington, D.C. to underscore the U.S.-Philippines Alliance’s vital role in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region," US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement released early Tuesday morning.

Both nations' top diplomats "committed to deepening cooperation on addressing China’s destabilizing actions in the South China Sea and to increasing economic cooperation to mutually benefit American and Philippine citizens," Bruce added.

Economic talks

The discussions extended beyond security concerns to include economic and defense initiatives aimed at boosting the decades-old alliance between Manila and Washington.

Manalo and Rubio "looked forward to the positive conclusion" of high-level talks between both countries' economic managers on the US' reciprocal tariffs.

US President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs has strained the US' relations with traditional allies, but the Philippines and, more broadly, the ASEAN regional bloc, have chosen to respond with non-retaliatory measures.

Both secretaries emphasized that stronger economic ties would help build a more durable alliance and promote regional security.

Military upgrades

Rubio reaffirmed the US' support for the Philippines' military modernization efforts. During their talks, Manalo and Rubio highlighted recent progress in their defense relations, pointing to the latest Balikatan joint exercises and a new vision statement between both countries' defense chiefs on industrial cooperation.

The Philippines and the US have forged closer defense and military ties under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., with Manila granting Washington access to four additional military bases in April 2023 under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, bringing the total to nine sites. Three of these are positioned in northern Luzon near Taiwan, while the fourth is in Palawan facing the South China Sea.

In March, during US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's visit to Manila, the United States committed to supporting the Philippines' domestic defense industry. Their joint vision identified possible areas for co-production, such as unmanned systems, munitions, ship maintenance and repair, airspace integration, among others.

Manalo and Rubio on Monday also discussed plans for trilateral partnerships with regional allies, particularly Japan. The secretaries discussed potential collaboration through the Luzon Economic Corridor.

Monday's meeting represents the third high-level talks between Manalo and Rubio under the current Trump administration, which began in January. The two previously spoke by phone in January and met during the Munich Security Conference in Germany in March.

As part of his official meetings in the United States, Manalo — who will become the Philippines’ permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) in July — is scheduled to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on June 11.