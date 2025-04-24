While attending Popeâ€™s funeral, Marcos taps 3 Cabinet members as caretakers

^

While attending Pope's funeral, Marcos taps 3 Cabinet members as caretakers

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
April 24, 2025 | 7:10pm
Former chief justice and now Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin speaks before the members of the Malacañang Press Corps at the Malacañang on October 4, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — While President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos leave the country to attend Pope Francis' funeral, three Cabinet members have been designated as caretakers of the government.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin announced on Thursday, April 24, that he will oversee day-to-day government operations alongside Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla and Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III.

Palace press secretary Claire Castro said in a morning briefing that Marcos and Liza Araneta-Marcos were set to leave the country on Thursday night.  

Once again, Vice President Sara Duterte has been passed over for the role. One of the last instances was in May 2024, when Marcos flew to Singapore to attend the Shangri-la Dialogue.

In October 2024, Marcos said Duterte was no longer part of the administration, explaining that she is not involved in the executive’s daily affairs. Still, he noted, she remains a member of the government.

Francis’ funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. (4 p.m. PST) on Saturday, April 26, at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City. This follows three days of public viewing and the ceremonial closing of the pontiff’s coffin with prayers on April 25.

The pope died on Easter Monday, April 21, from a stroke and heart failure, according to the Vatican.

The Philippines’ predominantly Catholic population has been mourning the pope’s passing, remembering him as a champion of compassion and forgiveness. 

Many Filipinos fondly recall his 2015 visit to Tacloban, where he comforted survivors of Super Typhoon Yolanda, one of the deadliest storms in the country’s history.

Even those of other faiths and unbelievers have paid tribute to Francis, praising his powerful words and firm stance against exploitation, discrimination and violence. He was known for making people around the world feel seen and included.

Serving for 12 years, Francis was the first pope from the global south and the first Jesuit to hold the papacy. 

In solidarity with the global community, Marcos declared a period of national mourning from April 23 until the day of the funeral on April 26.

Leni Robredo endorses Marcos’ bets Pacquiao, Abalos

Ex-lawmaker believes impeached Sara to be convicted

Period of national mourning declared for Pope Francis

UP offers P165,000 annual scholarship to low-income students

Sara returns to The Hague next month

NEDA approves P3.1B hike in Kaliwa Dam project cost

LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

Cardinal Ambo David en route to Rome to pay final respects to Pope Francis

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

