^

Headlines

SWS: Bong Go rises past Erwin Tulfo, while 9 Alyansa bets stay strong in Senate race

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
April 21, 2025 | 6:17pm
SWS: Bong Go rises past Erwin Tulfo, while 9 Alyansa bets stay strong in Senate race
Composite photo shows Rep. Erwin Tulfo (ACT-CIS Party-List), incumbent Sen. Bong Go and former Sen. Lito Lapid who are running for senator in the 2025 midterm elections.
The Philippine STAR / KJ Rosales; Geremy Pintolo; Senate PRIB / Bibo Nueva España

MANILA, Philippines — Less than a month left before the May 12 elections, an April survey shows most admin bets holding their spots in the top 12. A few Duterte-backed candidates, however, are climbing fast.

The Social Weather Stations (SWS), commissioned by Stratbase Group, released a survey on Monday, April 21, suggesting that incumbent Sen. Bong Go, an ally of former President Rodrigo Duterte, has clung to the top spot, with 45% of respondents saying they would vote for him.

Go's climb to the top has displaced administration bet Rep. Erwin Tulfo (ACT-CIS Party-list), who dominated the rankings from December 2024 to February 2025.

In March, the two were neck and neck, both garnering 42%. In the latest poll, Tulfo's support increased by just 1 percentage point, while Go's surged by 3 percentage points.

Since December, however, Tulfo's support has fallen by 2 percentage points, while Go has steadily gained ground, rising from 32% to 45%.

Like Go, whose support in SWS surveys has risen sharply since December, incumbent Sen. Bato dela Rosa — another Duterte ally — has also seen a significant boost, climbing 11 percentage points from 21% to 32%.

Previously hovering between 12th and 14th place, Dela Rosa now ranks 6th in the Senate race. 

Both he and Go saw their numbers move in their favor during the period when Vice President Sara Duterte faced impeachment and Rodrigo was arrested by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

RELATED: Duterte allies rise in Senate poll, but 3 in 5 Filipinos still back ICC case

Admin bets steady, some climbing

Aside from Tulfo, eight other senatorial candidates of the Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas — or admin slate — also remain within the magic circle, including former senators Lito Lapid, Tito Sotto, Ping Lacson and Manny Pacquiao, incumbent Sens. Pia Cayetano and Bong Revilla, Makati Mayor Abby Binay, and Rep. Camille Villar.

Not all of them, however, were able to maintain or grow the support they received in December. Like Tulfo, Revilla saw a 2 percentage point decrease in votes in April, while Lacson and Pacquiao each experienced a 1 percentage point decline.

The latter two are now barely holding on at ranks 11 and 12, with Willie Revillame and incumbent Sen. Imee Marcos trailing just 1 to 2 percentage points behind. 

The admintration candidate who saw the largest growth in support since December is Lapid, with an 11-percentage point increase, rising from 23% to 34%. He currently ranks third in the SWS survey. 

He is followed by Villar, recently endorsed by the vice president, who climbed seven percentage points since December and now ranks 10th with 28%. Binay also gained four points over the same period, placing 9th with 29%.

Imee’s numbers slightly recover 

Like Villar, Imee is part of the Alyansa slate, but she has long distanced herself from the alliance and her brother’s administration, aligning more closely with the Dutertes.

It was during the period of her significant drop in support that Imee appeared to lean more openly toward the Dutertes, particularly as they faced impeachment and charges of crimes against humanity.

Her numbers fell from 24% in February to 19% in March, before recovering to 24% in April.

Opposition’s chances

Several left-leaning opposition candidates remain far from the Top 12, with the highest-ranked being Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers Party-list) of the Makabayan bloc, who currently sits at 30th place with 4%, down from 25th in December.

Meanwhile, candidates with liberal leanings show strong potential, according to the poll. Former Sens. Kiko Pangilinan and Bam Aquino are now ranked around 15th to 16th, with Pangilinan’s numbers slightly lower than in March.

In surveys by other polling firms, both are closer to breaking into the magic circle. Since December, Aquino has seen a 4 percentage point increase, while Pangilinan has gained 1 percentage point.

The SWS poll was conducted from April 11 to 15, surveying 1,800 Filipino adults nationwide, with a sampling margin of error of ±2.31%.

National and local candidates have until May 10 to campaign, leaving just under 20 days.

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

BONG GO

ERWIN TULFO

LITO LAPID

SENATE RACE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ICC pre-trial chamber denies Duterte camp&rsquo;s request to restrict victim identity documents

ICC pre-trial chamber denies Duterte camp’s request to restrict victim identity documents

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The International Criminal Court (ICC) pre-trial chamber has rejected former president Rodrigo Duterte’s legal team’s...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC prosecutor: Probe still ongoing vs Duterte

ICC prosecutor: Probe still ongoing vs Duterte

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Despite former president Rodrigo Duterte already being in International Criminal Court custody, the ICC’s chief prosecutor...
Headlines
fbtw
House leaders slam &lsquo;weaponization of disinformation&rsquo;

House leaders slam ‘weaponization of disinformation’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
Two leaders of the House of Representatives yesterday said that fake accounts supportive of former president Rodrigo Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC case: At least 8,500 pages, 15 hours of footage to be used as evidence vs Duterte

ICC case: At least 8,500 pages, 15 hours of footage to be used as evidence vs Duterte

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 days ago
The prosecution will rely upon at least 8,565 pages of written evidence, nine photos and 16 hours of footage against...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC prosecutor told: Disclose evidence by July 1

ICC prosecutor told: Disclose evidence by July 1

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has been given until July 1 to complete the disclosure of evidence...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
After bomb threat, City of Malabon University cancels classes

After bomb threat, City of Malabon University cancels classes

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
The City of Malabon University (CMU) suspended its afternoon classes on April 21 after receiving a bomb threat via...
Headlines
fbtw
April 22: Fuel price hike returns, increases by up to P1.35 per liter

April 22: Fuel price hike returns, increases by up to P1.35 per liter

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
After enjoying nearly P4 per liter in fuel rollbacks during Holy Week, motorists will face an increase of up to P1.35 per...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP forms committees to tackle kidnappings, disinfo

PNP forms committees to tackle kidnappings, disinfo

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has formed two specialized committees to confront the rising threats of kidnapping and disinformation,...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: DNA samples of 2 missing Filipinos in Myanmar quake submitted to NBI

DFA: DNA samples of 2 missing Filipinos in Myanmar quake submitted to NBI

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
The DFA confirmed that DNA samples from the families of the two still-unidentified Filipinos missing in the Myanmar earthquake...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with