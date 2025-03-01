PNP's anti-kidnapping head relieved over controversial rescue of Chinese boy

In this December 2023 photo, Police Colonel Elmer Ragay presides over a meeting of the Police Regional Office of the Cordillera Administrative Region.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police chief has relieved Police Colonel Elmer Ragay, head of the Anti-Kidnapping Group, following public scrutiny over a recent rescue operation involving a 14-year-old Chinese student from the British School Manila.

The decision comes in the wake of news reports and viral social media discussions questioning the legitimacy of the rescue operation.

While confirming the recovery of the student, Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil stressed the need for a comprehensive review to address growing public concerns and ensure full transparency.

"As public servants, we must be open to scrutiny and ensure that our actions reflect the highest standards of integrity," Marbil said in a Philippine News Agency report.

"This review is meant to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident and reinforce public trust in the PNP," he added.

What happened. The case involves the abduction of a Chinese student on February 20, shortly after he left his British school in Manila.

The kidnapping, which involved the killing of the student's driver and the severing of the victim's finger, had caused alarm due to its violence.

What's next. Gen. Marbil assured the public that the PNP would cooperate fully with the Senate investigation scheduled for next week.

"We respect the Senate's authority to look into this matter and will extend our full cooperation in the proceedings," he said.

The internal investigation would be conducted thoroughly, Marbil vowed. He also promised to hold accountable those responsible if any lapses are found while protecting the integrity of police operations.

This development follows reports that the student was found abandoned in Parañaque City on February 26, with authorities stating that no ransom was paid for his rescue.