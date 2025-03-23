Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for March 24 due to transport strike
March 23, 2025 | 9:39am
MANILA, Philippines (Update 2, 10:44 a.m.) — Several schools have suspended face-to-face classes on Monday, March 24, due to the three-day transport strike.
Transport group Manibela announced the strike last week to protest what it claims are erroneous consolidation numbers reported by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.
Below are the following universities and colleges that suspended their classes:
- Adamson University
- Cavite State University (main campus, until March 26)
- Centro Escolar Integrated School Manila
- Colegio de San Juan de Letran
- De La Salle University (Manila and Laguna campuses, until March 26)
- Far Eastern University (Manila and Makati campuses)
- Mapúa University (Intramuros and Makati campuses, until Senior High School)
- Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila
- Trinity University of Asia (until March 26 2025)
- University of Santo Tomas
- University of the East (until March 26, 2025)
- Malayan High School of Science
- Manuel L. Quezon University (until March 26)
Please refresh this page for updates.
