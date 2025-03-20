^

Headlines

Philippines, France to strengthen infrastructure, maritime cooperation

Pia Lee-Brago - The Philippine Star
March 20, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and France have committed to strengthening development cooperation in infrastructure, maritime affairs and the environment, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

The two countries held on March 14 their 4th political consultations in Manila, led by DFA Undersecretary for bilateral relations and ASEAN affairs Maria Theresa Lazaro and Benoît Guidée, director for Asia and Oceania of France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

Lazaro and Guidée highlighted the visit of French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle last month, underscoring the growing defense cooperation between the two nations.

The two officials have agreed to sustain the momentum of relations in light of the resumption of direct flights between Manila and Paris.

France has reaffirmed its support for the early conclusion of negotiations toward a comprehensive Philippines-European Union Free Trade Agreement.

Lazaro welcomed France’s consistent support for the Philippines’ efforts to uphold in the Indo-Pacific a rules-based international order and rule of law, especially the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and 2016 Arbitral Award.

The Philippines and France will celebrate the 78th anniversary of their bilateral relations in June.

Defense ties with Italy

Meanwhile, the Philippines and Italy committed to enhance defense cooperation and explore potential partnerships to support the Philippine Navy’s modernization efforts.

On Monday, the Philippine Navy welcomed Vice Admiral Andrea Gueglio, the Italian Navy’s director for personnel employment, as well as Italian Ambassador Davide Giglio as they paid a courtesy call on Navy chief Vice Admiral Jose Maria Ambrosio Ezpeleta at the Navy headquarters in Manila.

“We’re looking forward to having my team visit your ships and learn more about the new technology offered by the Italian Navy,” Ezpeleta said.

Philippines won’t sacrifice sovereignty

The Philippines is committed to a diplomatic and peaceful resolution of the South China Sea conflict, but it would not come at the expense of the country’s sovereign rights and national interests, according to Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo.

Addressing the Raisina Young Fellows interactive dialogue on Tuesday in New Delhi, India, Manalo reiterated the Philippines’ stance on upholding international law.

