Rodrigo Duterte not taken to The Hague against his will â€” Palace

Rodrigo Duterte not taken to The Hague against his will — Palace

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
March 13, 2025 | 8:10am
Former president Rodrigo Duterte, accompanied by former executive secretary Salvador Medialdea, waits in a chartered jet for the flight to The Hague last night.

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Rodrigo Duterte was not taken to the Netherlands against his will, Malacañang stressed on Wednesday, March 12.

Duterte was arrested by local authorities after being served an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC), which was transmitted through the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol). He was then transferred to The Hague on the same day.

Following this, Vice President Sara Duterte accused the government of "state kidnapping."

However, the Palace dismissed the accusation, saying that Duterte was lawfully served an arrest warrant and that the government was simply complying with legal procedures.

“If a court order is issued, the government must comply,” the Palace said in a statement.

"Wala po akong nakikitang kidnapping dahil hindi nga po ito puwersahan," Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said.

(I don’t see any kidnapping because this was not done by force.)

Castro also defended the legality of the arrest, stating that all necessary legal elements were met.

Duterte’s medical needs 

The Palace also denied claims that Duterte was denied medical attention following his arrest, insisting that he received complete care.

"Wala pong katotohanan na hindi po nabigyan siya ng tamang atensyon, especially patungkol sa medical needs na kailangan po niya," Castro said.

(It is not true that he was not given the proper attention, especially regarding his medical needs.)

Duterte’s attending physician cleared him for travel, confirming that he was not in critical condition before his transfer to The Hague.

State-enforced disappearances in the Philippines

While Duterte’s case does not fall under "kidnapping," there have been past allegations of state-enforced disappearances, often involving activists.

One such case involved green activists Jhed Tamano and Jonila Castro, who claimed that they were abducted by armed men in 2023.

They accused the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) and other agencies of subjecting them to mental torture.

