Rodrigo Duterte now under police custody, says Bong Go

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Rodrigo Duterte, who once admitted to ordering cops to provoke drug suspects as an excuse to kill them, is now in police custody.

Over the weekend, reports surfaced claiming that Interpol had issued a red notice against Duterte. However, the Philippine government has largely remained silent on the matter.

A heavy police presence was observed at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) as Duterte returned from Hong Kong.

Duterte ally Sen. Bong Go was among those at the airport. When asked by the media if Duterte had been taken into custody, Go confirmed it.

"Hawak na nila si PRD (President Rordigo Duterte)," he told the media on Tuesday, March 11.

(They have PRD).

Go said they had brought an ambulance, as Duterte was scheduled for a medical procedure the following day. The senator added that they were unsure of what would happen to Duterte.

Before this, Go also went live on Facebook to express his dismay over Duterte’s impending arrest.

"Nakakalungkot, sabi ko nga sa pulis, ipapa-aresto nila ang tao na ginawa lang ang trabaho niya para sa bayan," Go said.

(It is saddening, I told the police, they will arrest someone that is just doing their job for the nation.)

The International Criminal Court is investigating human rights abuses committed during Duterte’s administration, particularly his bloody war on drugs, which claimed thousands of lives.

While government records place the death toll at around 6,000, human rights groups estimate it could be as high as 30,000.

This is a developing story.