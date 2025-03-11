^

Headlines

Rodrigo Duterte now under police custody, says Bong Go

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
March 11, 2025 | 11:11am
Rodrigo Duterte now under police custody, says Bong Go
In this Feb. 7, 2017 file photo, President Rodrigo Duterte addresses alleged erring cops from National Capital Region Police Office.
PPD / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Rodrigo Duterte, who once admitted to ordering cops to provoke drug suspects as an excuse to kill them, is now in police custody.

Over the weekend, reports surfaced claiming that Interpol had issued a red notice against Duterte. However, the Philippine government has largely remained silent on the matter.

A heavy police presence was observed at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) as Duterte returned from Hong Kong.

Duterte ally Sen. Bong Go was among those at the airport. When asked by the media if Duterte had been taken into custody, Go confirmed it.

"Hawak na nila si PRD (President Rordigo Duterte)," he told the media on Tuesday, March 11.  

(They have PRD). 

Go said they had brought an ambulance, as Duterte was scheduled for a medical procedure the following day. The senator added that they were unsure of what would happen to Duterte.

Before this, Go also went live on Facebook to express his dismay over Duterte’s impending arrest.

"Nakakalungkot, sabi ko nga sa pulis, ipapa-aresto nila ang tao na ginawa lang ang trabaho niya para sa bayan," Go said.   

(It is saddening, I told the police, they will arrest someone that is just doing their job for the nation.) 

The International Criminal Court is investigating human rights abuses committed during Duterte’s administration, particularly his bloody war on drugs, which claimed thousands of lives.

While government records place the death toll at around 6,000, human rights groups estimate it could be as high as 30,000.

 

This is a developing story. 

PNP

RODRIGO DUTERTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Comelec probing reports money distributed at Hong Kong campaign rally

Comelec probing reports money distributed at Hong Kong campaign rally

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Reports of vote buying in Hong Kong are being verified by the Commission on Elections following a campaign rally there attended...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte, Sara flying back to Philippines today?

Duterte, Sara flying back to Philippines today?

By Rudy Santos | 11 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, are expected to arrive in the country from...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP &lsquo;prepared for eventuality&rsquo; if Interpol requests arrest of Duterte
play

PNP ‘prepared for eventuality’ if Interpol requests arrest of Duterte

By Ian Laqui | 17 hours ago
PNP Spokesperson Brigadier General Jean Fajardo said that the PNP, being a member of Interpol, is duty-bound to cooperate...
Headlines
fbtw
Government abandoned VP? It&rsquo;s the other way around &ndash; Palace

Government abandoned VP? It’s the other way around – Palace

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
It was Vice President Sara Duterte who abandoned the government and not the other way around, Malacañang said yesterday,...
Headlines
fbtw
'China unlikely to carry out ICC arrest of Duterte'

'China unlikely to carry out ICC arrest of Duterte'

By Cristina Chi | 18 hours ago
Former presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo is confident that his former principal, former President Rodrigo Duterte,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ICC prosecutor mum on Duterte arrest warrant

ICC prosecutor mum on Duterte arrest warrant

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
The Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court neither confirmed nor denied reports that an arrest warrant...
Headlines
fbtw
DOT invites Hollywood execs to film in Philippines

DOT invites Hollywood execs to film in Philippines

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
With its beaches, hinterlands and cityscapes, the Philippines is a perfect setting for international films, especially those...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA warns of scorching heat in May

PAGASA warns of scorching heat in May

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
Temperatures could soar to 39.8 degrees Celsius in May, weather forecasters warned, with the heat index – the apparent...
Headlines
fbtw

Usec named OIC of DICT

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
A senior official handling special concerns in the Department of Information and Communications Technology has been tapped to replace resigned DICT secretary Ivan John Uy.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with