Koko to Tolentino: Prepare for Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
February 26, 2025 | 5:49pm
Koko to Tolentino: Prepare for Sara Duterte's impeachment trial
The House Committee on Appropriations scrutinized the proposed P2.037-billion budget of the Office of the Vice President under Vice President Sara Duterte on Aug. 27, 2024.
HouseofRepsPH / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines  —Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel on Tuesday, February 25, urged Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino to “set the stage” for the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte. 

The Senate is currently in recess for the midterm elections. However, Pimentel reiterated that the Senate did not need to stick to its legislative calendar to tackle the impeachment trial. 

“The Senate Majority Leader should now set the stage for the impeachment in keeping with the mandate of the Constitution,” Pimentel said in a statement. 

“Preparatory work for the impeachment can proceed immediately as these actions are separate and distinct from the legislative functions of Congress,” he added. 

Many of the seating senators are currently seeking reelection: one of them was Tolentino. 

"We have a constitutional duty that must take precedence over our reelection bid. While we may be busy with our campaigns, the best campaign is fulfilling our constitutional responsibilities. I trust that the upcoming election will not interfere with our mandate,” Pimentel said. 

Pimentel, a lawyer, said that the use of the term “forthwith” in the Constitution compelled the Senate to act on the House of Representatives’ impeachment complaint immediately. 

However, Senate President Francis Escudero has been firm that the Senate will not start the elections until the 19th Congress resumes after the midterm elections. 

Tolentino, who is also a lawyer, conceded that forthwith also meant immediately, but said he would not contradict Escudero’s position. 

A special session? 

Some have raised the possibility of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. calling for a special session to allow Congress to convene on the impeachment trial. The special session may allow lawmakers to work during the break, however, others have disputed that this should only be used for legislation. 

Marcos has left it in the Senate’s hands if they wanted to convene a special session. While Escudero has thumbed down this possibility, Marcos could still theoretically call for the session himself, without the request of the Senate. 

The Palace believed that this may send the wrong message. 

“The way we see it, it would be an awkward position on the part of the President to voluntarily call for special session considering that there is this ongoing intrigue that the President is behind the impeachment proceedings,”  Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said in a press briefing on Tuesday. 

Regarding the usage of the term “forthwith”, Castro, who is also a lawyer,  said that there would be many opinions on the matter. However, she clarified that there had been no session yet.

Castro further explained that they have yet to receive any request for a special session.

Duterte’s impeachment case has stirred political intrigue across the country, with the matter being brought all the way up to the Supreme Court, both by parties seeking Duterte’s impeachment and those opposing it.

