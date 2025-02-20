PCO chief Cesar Chavez resigns; broadcaster Jay Ruiz named successor

In this file photo, Cesar Chavez takes his oath as acting secretary of Presidential Communications Office on Sept. 5, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Cesar Chavez announced his resignation on Thursday, February 20.

He said he will be replaced by former ABS-CBN reporter Jay Ruiz.

Chavez said he submitted his resignation letter on February 5.

“I will be signing off as Acting Secretary of the Presidential Communications Office on February 28, 2025, or anytime earlier when my replacement is appointed,” Chavez said in a letter to reporters.

“However, I will not be signing out as a believer in this administration, whose vision I will continue to support as I pursue endeavors outside of government but still within the realm of public service,” Chavez added.

He did not explicitly state the reason for his resignation but said that he had fallen short of his own expectations.

“Although there is much for which I am grateful and a long list of people to thank, I leave with only one regret: in my estimation, I have fallen short of what was expected of me,” Chavez said.

The outgoing PCO secretary only assumed his duties in September 2024. Chavez is the third PCO secretary under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. He was preceded by lawyer Trixie Cruz-Angeles and Cheloy Garafil, who is now the chair of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office.

Chavez said the week-long transition to Ruiz is set to begin on February 24.

He is not the only Cabinet secretary to step down during the first few months of 2025.

Former Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista was also replaced by Vince Dizon.