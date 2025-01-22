â€˜Free tripâ€™ to Vietnam exposed as trafficking scheme â€” Immigration

‘Free trip’ to Vietnam exposed as trafficking scheme — Immigration

MANILA, Philippines — Three Filipinos were intercepted at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on January 20, narrowly escaping a suspected human trafficking scheme.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 22, the Bureau of Immigration said the victims, aged 27, 25 and 42, were attempting to travel to Vietnam with their alleged employer, who claimed they were traveling as "officemates" for an incentive trip.

However, during questioning, the victims revealed that they were actually being trafficked for forced labor in Bulgaria.

They confessed that they were promised a "free trip" to Vietnam, but in reality, they were expected to work illegally in Bulgaria without proper documentation.

The victims further disclosed that they had been lured into the scheme with the promise of no upfront fees or charges.

“The tactic of promising no upfront fees or charges often leaves victims indebted to their recruiter, as their passports and salaries are often withheld,” Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado said.

“This scheme of supposed salary deduction is actually debt bondage, a form of trafficking,” he added.

The victims were immediately rescued and turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for assistance and support.

The alleged trafficker faces potential charges under the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2022.