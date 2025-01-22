^

Headlines

‘Free trip’ to Vietnam exposed as trafficking scheme — Immigration

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 22, 2025 | 2:21pm
â€˜Free tripâ€™ to Vietnam exposed as trafficking scheme â€” Immigration
File photo shows passengers waiting in line at the immigration area as the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 services more international flight departures and arrivals.
The STAR / Rudy Santos

MANILA, Philippines — Three Filipinos were intercepted at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on January 20, narrowly escaping a suspected human trafficking scheme. 

In a statement on Wednesday, January 22, the Bureau of Immigration said the victims, aged 27, 25 and 42, were attempting to travel to Vietnam with their alleged employer, who claimed they were traveling as "officemates" for an incentive trip.

However, during questioning, the victims revealed that they were actually being trafficked for forced labor in Bulgaria.

They confessed that they were promised a "free trip" to Vietnam, but in reality, they were expected to work illegally in Bulgaria without proper documentation.

The victims further disclosed that they had been lured into the scheme with the promise of no upfront fees or charges. 

“The tactic of promising no upfront fees or charges often leaves victims indebted to their recruiter, as their passports and salaries are often withheld,” Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado said.

“This scheme of supposed salary deduction is actually debt bondage, a form of trafficking,” he added.

The victims were immediately rescued and turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for assistance and support. 

The alleged trafficker faces potential charges under the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2022.

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

TRAFFICKING

VIETNAM
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Senators suspect foul play in death of Kuwait OFW, cadaver switch

Senators suspect foul play in death of Kuwait OFW, cadaver switch

By Jean Mangaluz | 19 hours ago
Lawmakers on Tuesday, January 21, raised suspicions of criminality in the death of Kuwait-based overseas Filipino worker (OFW)...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM approves release of P30 billion military pension

DBM approves release of P30 billion military pension

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 14 hours ago
A P30.41-billion fund for the regular pension requirements of military and uniformed personnel for the first quarter has been...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec defers printing of ballots anew

Comelec defers printing of ballots anew

By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
The resumption of printing of the 73 million ballots for the May midterm elections was deferred anew, as the Supreme Court...
Headlines
fbtw
NSC asks Congress to strengthen anti-espionage law

NSC asks Congress to strengthen anti-espionage law

By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
Following the arrest of a Chinese national and his two Filipino associates on charges of spying, the National Security Council...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos looks forward to working closely with POTUS

Marcos looks forward to working closely with POTUS

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
President Marcos joined other world leaders in congratulating US President Donald Trump on his inauguration, saying he is...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 5 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
Amihan, shear line to drench parts of the Philippines

Amihan, shear line to drench parts of the Philippines

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
The northeast monsoon or “amihan” and the shear line are expected to bring rains across the country, state weather...
Headlines
fbtw
UN: Fight misinformation on sex education

UN: Fight misinformation on sex education

By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
The United Nations has called for combatting misinformation about the comprehensive sexuality education and the role of various...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos restores PNP&rsquo;s IT budget

Marcos restores PNP’s IT budget

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday ordered the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to restore the outlay for the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with