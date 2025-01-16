^

Headlines

DFA to ‘immediately ship’ remains of Pinay allegedly killed by Slovenian husband

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
January 16, 2025 | 4:11pm
DFA to â€˜immediately shipâ€™ remains of Pinay allegedly killed by Slovenian husband
Mitja Kocjancic and Marvil Facturan-Kocjancic take a photo together during their wedding on July 29, 2024.
Mitja Kocjancic via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines  The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Thursday, January 16, that it is coordinating with the Philippine Embassy in Vienna to expedite the repatriation of the remains of slain Filipino Marvil Facturan-Kocjancic.

“The Philippine Embassy in Vienna, in collaboration with the Department of Foreign Affairs, and other related agencies, is working with Slovenian authorities for the immediate shipment of her remains to the Philippines upon completion of all requisite forensic processes,” the DFA said in a statement. 

Facturan was killed in Slovenia during the holidays in December 2024 while with her husband, Mitja Kocjancic, whom she had met on social media in February 2024. 

Her mother, Vilma Pila, said Facturan traveled to Slovenia to join her husband on Dec. 22, 2024.

In an interview with Teleradyo Serbisyo on Tuesday, January 14, Pila said the Philippine Embassy in Austria informed her of her daughter’s death on New Year’s Eve at 6:30 p.m. 

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in an interview on the same broadcast program that Facturan had died from multiple stab wounds following an argument with her husband.

“There’s no report suggesting she was killed for insurance money. The reports so far say they had an argument, and she suffered multiple stab wounds,” DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said in a mix of English and Filipino.  

Kocjancic has been identified as the primary suspect, and the DFA confirmed he is now under their custody. However, he is currently being held in a mental institution as he is reportedly recovering from a mental health condition.

“The problem under the law is that he might evade imprisonment and instead stay in a mental facility, as there are reports that he is recovering from a mental illness,” de Vega said in a mix of English and Filipino.  

Pila shared that she had met her daughter’s husband before their wedding on July 29, 2024. Kocjancic had visited the Philippines on July 11, just days before Facturan’s birthday.

When she learned of her daughter’s death, Pila was shocked, recalling that Kocjancic had been kind and polite to their family.

“Wala po ako nakikitang yung bad side po sa kanyang attitude po (I didn’t notice any bad side to his attitude),” she said in the interview.  

Pila tried to recall if her daughter had ever mentioned any issues with Kocjancic during their marriage, but she couldn’t remember any. She even knows that he helped her daughter find a job in Slovenia because it was Facturan's dream to work there. 

She also described the situation as unimaginable, especially considering the social media posts where her daughter and Kocjancic appeared happy together.

“Wala naman po siyang naikwento na may problema po kasi kung makikita niyo sa mga post nila, sobrang saya nung pamilya nila eh,” Pila said. 

(She didn’t mention any problems with her marriage because if you look at their posts, their family seemed really happy.)

“Natulala po ako nun, sabi ko ang saya saya po nila sa social media pero bakit ganito,” she added.  

(I was stunned. I said to myself, "They seemed so happy on social media, so why did this happen?")

Pila called for justice and expressed her hope that Kocjancic would be imprisoned if it was proven that he killed her daughter.

The DFA condemned the killing and extended its condolences to Facturan's family. 

De Vega said that they are in constant communication with the family and anticipate that the remains may be repatriated either this week or next week.

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

DFA

SLOVENIA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Satisfaction with Marcos Jr. , Sara at lowest since 2022 win

Satisfaction with Marcos Jr. , Sara at lowest since 2022 win

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Public satisfaction with both President Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte has dropped to its lowest since their tandem...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: Sara free to seek presidency

Palace: Sara free to seek presidency

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte is free to seek the presidency in 2028, Malacañang said yesterday, days after she announced...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec to destroy 6 million ballots

Comelec to destroy 6 million ballots

By Rhodina Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The six million ballots that have been printed for the May 12 midterm elections will have to be disposed of through shredding...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr., Liza host dinner for senators

Marcos Jr., Liza host dinner for senators

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
President Marcos and First Lady Liza Marcos hosted a dinner for several senators and their spouses at the Bahay ng Pangulo...
Headlines
fbtw
Rice price ceiling eyed

Rice price ceiling eyed

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 16 hours ago
A rice price cap could be imposed if prevailing market prices do not go down, according to the Department of Agriculture...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
OVP medical, burial aid fund scrapped

OVP medical, burial aid fund scrapped

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
Funding for the medical and burial assistance program of the Office of the Vice President has been removed from this year’s...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;No single switch can shut down entire Phiippines power&rsquo;

‘No single switch can shut down entire Phiippines power’

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Unlike in residential homes, there is no main circuit breaker that can turn off the power across the entire country, spanning...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP withdraws 674 escorts, arrests 85 gun ban violators

PNP withdraws 674 escorts, arrests 85 gun ban violators

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has recalled at least 674 police officers serving as security detail for politicians running...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd defends sex education program

DepEd defends sex education program

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
The Department of Education yesterday assured the public that its approach to sex education in public schools responds to...
Headlines
fbtw
Unified ID for PWDs eyed

Unified ID for PWDs eyed

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
A unified identification system for persons with disabilities will be implemented to sift through authentic and fake PWD ID...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with