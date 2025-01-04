8 tropical cyclones in PAR from January to June â€“ Pagasa

8 tropical cyclones in PAR from January to June – Pagasa

Dark clouds hover over buildings in Pasig City yesterday as PAGASA predicts up to eight tropical cyclones that will visit the country from January to June.

MANILA, Philippines — Two to eight tropical cyclones could form within the Philippine area of responsibility in the first half of this year, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

At least one cyclone each month is expected from January to April. One to two cyclones are projected in May and June.

Despite the forecast, the January to May period is considered a quieter time for cyclone activity in the western North Pacific ocean basin where the country is located, PAGASA noted.

Official cyclone names in 2025 are Auring, Bising, Crising, Dante, Emong, Fabian, Gorio, Huaning, Isang, Jacinto, Kiko, Lannie, Mirasol, Nando, Opong, Paolo, Quedan, Ramil, Salome, Tino, Uwan, Verbena, Wilma, Yasmin and Zoraida.

Auxiliary names include Alamid, Bruno, Conching, Dolor, Ernie, Florante, Gerardo, Hernan, Isko and Jerome.

The state weather bureau will replace Jolina, Maring and Odette, which were decommissioned after causing significant damage in 2021.

Five cyclone names might also be retired due to fatalities and financial losses: Aghon, Carina, Enteng, Julian and Kristine.

Cyclones Aghon, Enteng and Julian collectively caused more than P5 billion in damages.

Butchoy and Carina caused over P10 billion in damages, while Kristine and Leon resulted in P18 billion in damages.

Cyclones in 2024 led to nearly P40 billion in damages, along with significant casualties.

With 17 cyclones entering the country in 2024, including six that hit Northern Luzon consecutively, PAGASA is urging Filipinos to prepare for the upcoming storm season.