^

Headlines

8 tropical cyclones in PAR from January to June – Pagasa

Christine Boton - The Philippine Star
January 4, 2025 | 12:00am
8 tropical cyclones in PAR from January to June â€“ Pagasa
Dark clouds hover over buildings in Pasig City yesterday as PAGASA predicts up to eight tropical cyclones that will visit the country from January to June.
Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Two to eight tropical cyclones could form within the Philippine area of responsibility in the first half of this year, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

At least one cyclone each month is expected from January to April. One to two cyclones are projected in May and June.

Despite the forecast, the January to May period is considered a quieter time for cyclone activity in the western North Pacific ocean basin where the country is located, PAGASA noted.

Official cyclone names in 2025 are Auring, Bising, Crising, Dante, Emong, Fabian, Gorio, Huaning, Isang, Jacinto, Kiko, Lannie, Mirasol, Nando, Opong, Paolo, Quedan, Ramil, Salome, Tino, Uwan, Verbena, Wilma, Yasmin and Zoraida.

Auxiliary names include Alamid, Bruno, Conching, Dolor, Ernie, Florante, Gerardo, Hernan, Isko and Jerome.

The state weather bureau will replace Jolina, Maring and Odette, which were decommissioned after causing significant damage in 2021.

Five cyclone names might also be retired due to fatalities and financial losses: Aghon, Carina, Enteng, Julian and Kristine.

Cyclones Aghon, Enteng and Julian collectively caused more than P5 billion in damages.

Butchoy and Carina caused over P10 billion in damages, while Kristine and Leon resulted in P18 billion in damages.

Cyclones in 2024 led to nearly P40 billion in damages, along with significant casualties.

With 17 cyclones entering the country in 2024, including six that hit Northern Luzon consecutively, PAGASA is urging Filipinos to prepare for the upcoming storm season.

PAGASA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos excludes VP, past presidents from National Security Council

Marcos excludes VP, past presidents from National Security Council

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has issued an executive order (EO) that appears to remove the vice president and former presidents...
Headlines
fbtw
VP impeachment Numbers in House, but not in Senate

VP impeachment Numbers in House, but not in Senate

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
Impeachment complaints filed against Vice President Sara Duterte will likely get the support or one-third of the House of...
Headlines
fbtw
What counts as education spending? Teachers mull legal action over 2025 budget

What counts as education spending? Teachers mull legal action over 2025 budget

By Cristina Chi | 14 hours ago
A teachers' group is preparing to take legal action against the government for allegedly padding the education sector's budget...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: VP &lsquo;not considered relevant&rsquo; to NSC&rsquo;s membership

Palace: VP ‘not considered relevant’ to NSC’s membership

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
The vice president is "not considered relevant" to the responsibilities of the National Security Council, Executive Secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: No WHO confirmation of alleged global outbreak

DOH: No WHO confirmation of alleged global outbreak

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 13 hours ago
The Department of Health (DOH) said on Friday, January 3, that the World Health Organization (WHO) has not identified any...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Manhunt on for 11,254 foreign POGO workers

Manhunt on for 11,254 foreign POGO workers

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 44 minutes ago
More than 11,000 foreign workers of shuttered Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) hubs are now considered illegal aliens...
Headlines
fbtw

BFAR appeals SC ruling on delimitation of municipal waters

By Bella Cariaso | 44 minutes ago
The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has asked the Supreme Court (SC) to reverse its decision allowing commercial fishing within the country’s 15-kilometer municipal waters reserved for small-scale...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd, DOST vow to boost science education

DepEd, DOST vow to boost science education

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 44 minutes ago
The Department of Education (DepEd) and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) vowed stronger collaboration in order...
Headlines
fbtw
Despite end of holidays, vegetable prices remain high

Despite end of holidays, vegetable prices remain high

By Bella Cariaso | 44 minutes ago
The retail price of vegetables remained high despite the end of the holidays, with tomatoes reaching P350 per kilo, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with