NCR, Luzon LGUs told: Prepare for strong earthquakes, tsunamis

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
December 28, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla has asked local government units (LGUs) in Metro Manila, Regions 1, 2, 3, 4-A and 4-B to prepare for possible strong earthquakes and tsunamis amid a series of earthquakes generated by the Manila Trench.

Remulla said LGUs should remain vigilant and ensure critical preparations are implemented despite the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) already reporting a decline in the number of temblors.

On Dec. 26, Phivolcs said the earthquakes caused by the Manila Trench have decreased, with one recorded activity each for Dec. 24 and 25.

Remulla said all concerned local chief executives should consider possible intensification of the earthquake sequence. 

“LGUs are enjoined to convene their local disaster risk reduction and management councils, conduct pre-disaster risk assessments and strictly implement minimum early and critical preparedness measures,” he said.

According to Remulla, LGUs should identify and establish evacuation routes, directional signs and safe zones for at-risk communities, organize and train response teams, preposition food, temporary shelters and debris-clearing equipment and ensure the availability of lifeline utilities.

He added that concerned LGUs should closely coordinate with Phivolcs and other relevant agencies for technical support, risk assessment and public awareness campaigns.

At the same time, Remulla alerted the public, especially those living in coastal communities, to monitor natural signs of an approaching local tsunami and immediately move to high ground or away from the shoreline if any signs of tsunami are observed.

Phivolcs has warned of tsunami amid a series of earthquakes in Santa Catalina, Ilocos Sur, saying that a magnitude 8.4 temblor may result in waves as high as 14.7 meters in Vigan City and which may last at least four minutes.

Phivolcs said that since Dec. 17, it has monitored a series of earthquakes at the Manila Trench off Santa Catalina, Ilocos Sur. 

State seismologists said at least 178 earthquakes were recorded with magnitude ranging between 1.8 and 5.0.

Phivolcs added that of the total earthquakes, 62 were plotted, two were felt and the depth of focus ranged from one kilometer to 80 km.

2004 tsunami remembered

An official of the United Nations underscored the need to continue the awareness campaign on the threat of tsunamis amid the 20th year commemoration of the Indian Ocean tsunami, one of the largest natural disasters in recorded history, killing an estimated 228,000 people across 15 countries.

UN Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction Special Representative and UNDRR head Kamal Kishore was referring to the tsunami or a series of ocean waves triggered by the magnitude 9.1 earthquake which struck off the coast of the Indonesian island of Sumatra at 7:59 a.m. local time on Dec. 26, 2004.

“In so many ways that Indian Ocean tsunami was a wake-up call for humanity to do more, to have much better understanding of disaster risks. People who were impacted in that disaster were not just from the five countries that I listed, the worst affected countries, but from across the world,” Kishore noted.

He said people who’ve been warned have taken the right kinds of steps to protect themselves. 

“So, this is a huge progress we’ve made in the last 20 years and it’s an example of unprecedented global collaboration for an important area of common good,” Kishore said.

