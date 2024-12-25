^

Headlines

China condemns Teodoro's defense of US missile system, human rights criticism

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
December 25, 2024 | 4:00pm
China condemns Teodoro's defense of US missile system, human rights criticism
A mid-range missile launcher from the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force arrives as part of the capability’s first deployment into theater on Northern Luzon, Philippines, April 7, 2024.
U.S. Army Pacific

MANILA, Philippines — China has accused Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. of "maliciously attacking" its leadership after he defended the country's right to host US missile systems and criticized Beijing's human rights record.

In a strongly-worded statement on Tuesday, December 24, the Chinese Embassy in Manila condemned what it called Teodoro's "unprofessional and ludicrous remarks," while claiming the defense chief "personally impedes and obstructs" military contacts between both countries. 

The latest diplomatic row between Beijing and Manila centers on China's persistent opposition to U.S. missile systems in the Philippines — particularly the Typhon system deployed during military exercises last April, and the government's plans to acquire similar capabilities. 

Beijing has demanded the Philippines remove these systems, saying they threaten regional stability.

Teodoro yesterday countered China's opposition to what he called the Philippines' "modest capability development" by pointing out Beijing's continuous expansion of its nuclear arsenal and ballistic missile capability. 

The defense chief also accused China of "sponsoring criminal syndicates and subversive organizations beyond their shores." He also said China was "unwilling to uphold human rights in their own country."

The Chinese Embassy condemned Teodoro's remarks, which they believe contradict President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's "instruction to deescalate maritime tensions through dialogue" and ongoing diplomatic efforts between both countries to "manage differences through communication and consultation." 

"We firmly oppose and strongly condemn such statement which is nothing but uniust accusation filled with ideological bias and based on bloc confrontation and the Cold War mentality," the embassy said.

"In addition to habitually attacking and smearing China and its ruling party, he personally impedes and obstructs mil-to-mil contacts and exchanges between China and the Philippines," it added. 

The Chinese embassy maintained that "our part of the world is in need of peace and prosperity, not Mid-Range Capability missile system or confrontation," and urged the Philippines to "stop going further down the wrong path."

Teodoro on Tuesday said the Philippines' procurement of defense assets is "not subject to any foreign veto." He emphasized that the country's right to protect its own interests as part of its independent foreign policy.   

The Typhon, a land-based mid-range missile system developed by US firm Lockheed Martin, has a range of about 480 kilometers and was first deployed in northern Philippines during joint military exercises with American forces last April. 

Philippine troops have since been training with the system, which can be equipped with cruise missiles capable of reaching targets from northern Philippines all the way to the Chinese mainland.

Philippine Army chief Lt. Gen. Roy Galido on Monday, December 23 confirmed the Philippine government's plans to acquire the missile system, saying it would enable the military to protect the country's maritime interests up to its 370-kilometer exclusive economic zone. 

The acquisition plans, however, could take at least two years to materialize and are not yet budgeted for 2025, according to military officials.

China's foreign ministry earlier condemned the planned acquisition as a "provocative and dangerous move" that risks triggering an "arms race." Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun in June warned that the Typhon deployment was "severely damaging regional security and stability."

But Galido dismissed these criticisms, saying the Philippines "should not be bothered by others' seeming insecurities because we don't have any plans to go outside of our country's interests."

Checkered rights records

China's strong reaction to Teodoro's remarks, which included mention of its human rights situation, comes months after it faced international scrutiny at a United Nations event related to routine reviews of the country's human rights record. 

In July, Chinese diplomats dismissed recommendations to address what UN experts called "blatant human rights violations," particularly concerning religious and ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region. The United States and United Kingdom had urged Beijing to end the persecution of Uyghur and Tibetan minorities and stop reprisals against human rights activists.

The Philippines itself continues to face human rights challenges. UN Special Rapporteur Irene Khan, following a two-week visit in February, acknowledged that while the Marcos administration has taken steps to address rights abuses, "more fundamental and sustained reforms and a clear commitment to accountability" are needed. 

Khan had earlier joined calls by local human rights groups and minority lawmakers for the Marcos administration to abolish its anti-insurgency task force. Teodoro supports this task force and believes it should be strengthened. 

— with reports by Agence France-Presse

CHINA

DEFENSE

HUMAN RIGHTS

MISSILE

TEODORO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Most frugal, highest spenders

Most frugal, highest spenders

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
Sen. Mark Villar, son of property tycoon Manuel Villar Jr. who is listed among the world’s top 200 billionaires, was...
Headlines
fbtw
Cloudy Christmas in Metro, other areas

Cloudy Christmas in Metro, other areas

By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
A cloudy Christmas is set to greet most parts of the country today due to the shear line and the northwest monsoon, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Serve as a light that brings hope to others

Marcos: Serve as a light that brings hope to others

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Marcos called on Filipinos to reflect on living a life filled with meaning and purpose and to serve as a light that...
Headlines
fbtw
14,200 spend Christmas Eve in evacuation centers as Kanlaon erupts

14,200 spend Christmas Eve in evacuation centers as Kanlaon erupts

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Kanlaon Volcano eruption has forced approximately 14,200 residents to spend Christmas Eve in evacuation centers instead...
Headlines
fbtw
ERC admits absence of rules in NGCP&rsquo;s regulatory reset

ERC admits absence of rules in NGCP’s regulatory reset

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 17 hours ago
The Energy Regulatory Commission admitted there is an absence of rules following its failure to approve the National Grid...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Inquiries, leadership change at the Senate

Inquiries, leadership change at the Senate

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
The public witnessed an eventful 2024 in the Senate, including a dramatic shift in leadership, the rare appearance of former...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to sign 2025 national budget on December 30

Marcos to sign 2025 national budget on December 30

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
The P6.352-trillion national budget for 2025 is set for enactment on Dec. 30 after undergoing “rigorous” examination...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines rejects China&rsquo;s criticism of missile acquisition

Philippines rejects China’s criticism of missile acquisition

By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro rejected yesterday Chinese criticism of Manila’s plan to acquire a US-built mid-range...
Headlines
fbtw

Philippines-Korea free trade deal takes effect December 31

By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
The Philippines-Korea Free Trade Agreement, which is seen to significantly enhance market access for Philippine products in the Korean market, will take effect on Dec. 31.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with