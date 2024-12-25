China condemns Teodoro's defense of US missile system, human rights criticism

A mid-range missile launcher from the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force arrives as part of the capability’s first deployment into theater on Northern Luzon, Philippines, April 7, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — China has accused Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. of "maliciously attacking" its leadership after he defended the country's right to host US missile systems and criticized Beijing's human rights record.

In a strongly-worded statement on Tuesday, December 24, the Chinese Embassy in Manila condemned what it called Teodoro's "unprofessional and ludicrous remarks," while claiming the defense chief "personally impedes and obstructs" military contacts between both countries.

The latest diplomatic row between Beijing and Manila centers on China's persistent opposition to U.S. missile systems in the Philippines — particularly the Typhon system deployed during military exercises last April, and the government's plans to acquire similar capabilities.

Beijing has demanded the Philippines remove these systems, saying they threaten regional stability.

Teodoro yesterday countered China's opposition to what he called the Philippines' "modest capability development" by pointing out Beijing's continuous expansion of its nuclear arsenal and ballistic missile capability.

The defense chief also accused China of "sponsoring criminal syndicates and subversive organizations beyond their shores." He also said China was "unwilling to uphold human rights in their own country."

The Chinese Embassy condemned Teodoro's remarks, which they believe contradict President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's "instruction to deescalate maritime tensions through dialogue" and ongoing diplomatic efforts between both countries to "manage differences through communication and consultation."

"We firmly oppose and strongly condemn such statement which is nothing but uniust accusation filled with ideological bias and based on bloc confrontation and the Cold War mentality," the embassy said.

"In addition to habitually attacking and smearing China and its ruling party, he personally impedes and obstructs mil-to-mil contacts and exchanges between China and the Philippines," it added.

The Chinese embassy maintained that "our part of the world is in need of peace and prosperity, not Mid-Range Capability missile system or confrontation," and urged the Philippines to "stop going further down the wrong path."

Teodoro on Tuesday said the Philippines' procurement of defense assets is "not subject to any foreign veto." He emphasized that the country's right to protect its own interests as part of its independent foreign policy.

The Typhon, a land-based mid-range missile system developed by US firm Lockheed Martin, has a range of about 480 kilometers and was first deployed in northern Philippines during joint military exercises with American forces last April.

Philippine troops have since been training with the system, which can be equipped with cruise missiles capable of reaching targets from northern Philippines all the way to the Chinese mainland.

Philippine Army chief Lt. Gen. Roy Galido on Monday, December 23 confirmed the Philippine government's plans to acquire the missile system, saying it would enable the military to protect the country's maritime interests up to its 370-kilometer exclusive economic zone.

The acquisition plans, however, could take at least two years to materialize and are not yet budgeted for 2025, according to military officials.

China's foreign ministry earlier condemned the planned acquisition as a "provocative and dangerous move" that risks triggering an "arms race." Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun in June warned that the Typhon deployment was "severely damaging regional security and stability."

But Galido dismissed these criticisms, saying the Philippines "should not be bothered by others' seeming insecurities because we don't have any plans to go outside of our country's interests."

Checkered rights records

China's strong reaction to Teodoro's remarks, which included mention of its human rights situation, comes months after it faced international scrutiny at a United Nations event related to routine reviews of the country's human rights record.

In July, Chinese diplomats dismissed recommendations to address what UN experts called "blatant human rights violations," particularly concerning religious and ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region. The United States and United Kingdom had urged Beijing to end the persecution of Uyghur and Tibetan minorities and stop reprisals against human rights activists.

The Philippines itself continues to face human rights challenges. UN Special Rapporteur Irene Khan, following a two-week visit in February, acknowledged that while the Marcos administration has taken steps to address rights abuses, "more fundamental and sustained reforms and a clear commitment to accountability" are needed.

Khan had earlier joined calls by local human rights groups and minority lawmakers for the Marcos administration to abolish its anti-insurgency task force. Teodoro supports this task force and believes it should be strengthened.

— with reports by Agence France-Presse