^

Headlines

New law signed: Mental health services to be expanded in schools

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
December 9, 2024 | 10:16am
New law signed: Mental health services to be expanded in schools
Parents accompany their children from school after their classes in Manila on April 5, 2024.
AFP / Ted Aljibe, file

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed on Monday, December 9 a law that expands the pool of professionals that can provide mental health services to students amid the decades-long shortage of guidance counselors in public schools.

Republic Act 12080, or the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act, creates better-paying career paths for licensed guidance counselors while authorizing behavioral science graduates to become “school counselor associates.”

Pay hike for counselors. The new law bumps up guidance counselors’ salary grade from a range of SG 11 to 13, to SG 16 to 24, hiking the maximum salary grade they can achieve by 11 spots. Psychologists may now also provide counseling services in schools under the measure.

Currently, guidance counselors are among the lowest paid in the basic education system, with entry-level counselors assigned salary grade 11 P27,000 per month). This is even as they are required to complete a Master's degree and pass a licensure exam before they can provide counseling services.

As a result, too few students take up the profession. Latest government data show that there are 4,460 vacancies for guidance counselor positions nationwide as of March 2024.

This far outnumbers the estimated 251 graduates of Masters in Guidance and Counseling programs from 2018 to 2021, according to the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2).

The shortage of guidance counselors has forced several schools to assign teachers to be their de-facto guidance counselor, calling them “guidance teachers” instead.

Stand-ins prohibited

Having non-licensed counselors stand in as mental health workers is not allowed under the two-decade Republic Act 9258 or the Guidance and Counseling Act, but this law has not been strictly implemented.

To institutionalize mental health service in schools, the new law also requires DepEd to establish and maintain “care centers” in public schools.

All schools will also need to provide its students with a range of mental health services from screening and evaluation to monitoring. Schools must also be capable of having a referral system for students needing diagnosis from licensed mental health professionals outside school.

"The DepEd has been trying to encourage more registered guidance counselors to join DepEd. There were in fact 5,000 items but not filled because of lack of registered guidance counselors and the salary grade is only 11 to a maximum of 13," House basic education chairperson Rep. Roman Romulo told Philstar.com.

To address immediate staffing needs, the law allows volunteer teachers chosen by principals to continue serving as guidance advocates with additional pay after completing required training.

The legislation comes as DepEd data showed 404 student suicides and 2,147 attempted suicides in 2021, figures that were repeatedly discussed during congressional hearings on students' mental health struggles.

Reactions

Francis Subong, a guidance counselor and former official of the Philippine Guidance and Counseling Association (PGCA), sees promise in the new law. "Hopefully, this law would be a stimulus. Since career progression and benefits are better now, enrollment for masters and the number of takers might increase drastically in three to five years' time," he told Philstar.com.

However, Subong cautioned that quality control remains a concern. "The Philippines needs Counselor Supervisors, which we don't have a system for. Many aspects of the system need improvement," he added.

BASIC EDUCATION MENTAL HEALTH AND WELL-BEING PROMOTION ACT

GUIDANCE COUNSELOR

MENTAL HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos eyes deeper ties with Chile in trade, agri, investments

Marcos eyes deeper ties with Chile in trade, agri, investments

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met with Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren in Malacañang on Friday, December...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine, United States, Japan hold joint sail in West Philippine Sea

Philippine, United States, Japan hold joint sail in West Philippine Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 2 days ago
For the fifth time this year, warships of the Philippine Navy, United States military and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI readies raps vs 60 nabbed in Davao POGO raid

NBI readies raps vs 60 nabbed in Davao POGO raid

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 10 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) plans to file charges against 60 people arrested at a suspected illegal Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Quad comm to release report on EJKs, POGO

Quad comm to release report on EJKs, POGO

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
The quad committee of the House of Representatives will be coming out with an “initial report” on its inquiries...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA cautions 703 Pinoys in Syria after Assad&rsquo;s fall

DFA cautions 703 Pinoys in Syria after Assad’s fall

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) yesterday expressed concern for over 700 Filipinos in Syria after Syrian rebels declared...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

‘Philippines-US ties changed amid China aggression’

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III highlighted the changes in US ties with the Philippines and US posture upgrade, including expansion of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) to allow...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos plays Santa to 2,000 children

President Marcos plays Santa to 2,000 children

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
President Marcos played Santa Claus to more than 2,000 children yesterday at Malacañang, during the third year of a...
Headlines
fbtw
Rejoining ICC &lsquo;imperative&rsquo; for Philippine, says lawmaker

Rejoining ICC ‘imperative’ for Philippine, says lawmaker

By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
It is “imperative” for the Philippine government under the administration of President Marcos to “rejoin”...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG on heightened alert for holiday season

PCG on heightened alert for holiday season

By Evelyn Macairan | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) will go on heightened alert from Dec. 13 to Jan. 6 in anticipation of the influx of sea passengers...
Headlines
fbtw
DMW eyes upskilling of domestic helpers

DMW eyes upskilling of domestic helpers

By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
With the growing market for caregivers in European countries, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) plans to upskill Filipino...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with