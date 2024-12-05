Kanlaon Volcano continues to spew ash with 'voluminous' emissions â€” Phivolcs

^

Kanlaon Volcano continues to spew ash with 'voluminous' emissions — Phivolcs

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
December 5, 2024 | 11:20am
Kanlaon Volcano continues to spew ash with 'voluminous' emissions — Phivolcs
Kanlaon Volcano expels ash at 9:47 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 as captured by the Kanlaon Observatory's telescopic camera.
MANILA, Philippines — Kanlaon Volcano has been spewing ash over the past two days, with each event lasting up to 40 minutes and producing voluminous emissions since November 30. 

The volcano remains at Alert Level 2, or a state of increased unrest. 

In its bulletin on Thursday, December 5, Phivolcs reported that Kanlaon Volcano emitted ash in two separate events on Wednesday, December 4. Each emission ranged from 18 to 40 minutes long.

The Kanlaon Volcano Observatory’s telescopic camera captured a time-lapse of the two ash events, one from 9:47 a.m. to 10:27 a.m., and the other from 4:12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. It generated a 500-meter-tall plume that drifted west and southwest.

Meanwhile, the rate of sulfur dioxide emissions stood at 4,286 per day, slower than the rate of 6,432 tones per day recorded on December 3    

 

 

On Tuesday, December 3, five ash emission events occurred, each lasting 9 to 38 minutes. A 500-meter-high plume was also produced.

Since November 28, a total of 16 ash emission events have been recorded at Kanlaon Volcano. 

On December 1, a single event lasted 35 minutes, while three events on November 29 lasted 8 to 10 minutes each. Meanwhile, five emissions were recorded on November 28, ranging from 5 to 20 minutes.

Sulfur dioxide flux. Kanlaon Volcano has also been emitting consistently high sulfur dioxide levels, peaking at 9,377 tons per day on December 1 and dropping to a low of 2,524 tons per day on December 2.

For most days over the past week, the volcano's sulfur dioxide flux ranged between 4,000 and 6,500 tons per day.

A previous plume on December 2 reached a height of 750 meters. Since then, the plumes have been relatively shorter.

Volcanic earthquakes. Other than ash emissions and sulfur dioxide releases, Kanlaon Volcano has been experiencing frequent seismic activity, with a total of 83 volcanic earthquakes recorded since November 28.

Only six earthquakes were reported on Wednesday, compared to 11 on December 2 and 9 on December 3. Two days earlier, five earthquakes were recorded each day.

The most significant activity occurred on November 28 and 29, with 21 and 26 earthquakes reported.

Phivolcs has warned of potential hazards such as sudden steam-driven eruptions, called phreatic eruptions, and precursory magmatic activity in the provinces of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental. 

