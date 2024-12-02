^

PCG reports China's first use of military chopper vs Filipino fishers

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
December 2, 2024 | 5:25pm
PCG reports China's first use of military chopper vs Filipino fishers
The Philippine Coast Guard received video footage and photographs from a fishing boat that returned to Quezon, Palawan, on Nov. 28, 2024, which captured the harassment of Filipino fishing vessels by a People's Liberation Navy helicopter in Rozul Reef. The PCG estimates the helicopter's altitude was around 15 to 18 feet.
Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — A Chinese military helicopter harassed Filipino fishing boats at Iroquois (Rozul) Reef last week by hovering dangerously low above them — the first such maneuver against Filipino fishers recorded by the Philippine Coast Guard.

Video footage by local fishermen, sent by the PCG to reporters on Monday, December 2, shows a People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy helicopter flying above Filipino fishing boats near Rozul Reef. Based on the PCG's estimates, China's helicopter got as close as 15 to 18 feet from the fishing vessels.

"As far as the Coast Guard is concerned, this is the first time we saw a PLA Navy helicopter harassing Filipino fishermen with such low altitude, 15 to 18 feet," PCG Spokesperson Jay Tarriela said at a press conference on Monday.

The Filipino fishermen "provided photos showing the PLA Navy helicopter hovering at a very low level of flight, wherein it is harassing Filipino fishers," he added.

The incident took place on November 27 and 28. After receiving information about the PLA Navy's presence in the area, the PCG dispatched two of its vessels to the scene, including one of its largest vessels, BRP Melchora Aquino. 

During their transit to Rozul Reef, the PCG vessels also encountered dangerous maneuvers from two Chinese Coast Guard vessels near Escoda (Sabina) Shoal between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on November 30.

There were originally 20 Filipino fishing boats that went to fish at Rozul Reef. However, due to strong waves, two boats were damaged and sank in shallow areas on November 30, requiring rescue from the PCG, Tarriela said. 

Despite witnessing the incident, two China Coast Guard vessels in the area — CCG 5203 and 5205 — did not offer help to the distressed Filipino fishermen, the PCG spokesperson added.

Tarriela said the helicopter's downdraft could have damaged the Filipino fishing boats' light structures or caused capsizing, especially given the already rough sea conditions.

"So you can just imagine that our Filipino fishermen are already having a hard time with the big waves in the West Philippine Sea. Then you also have a chopper that has a force pushing you down. So that's very dangerous," Tarriela added.

Tarriela said the remaining 18 boats with over 100 crew members managed to catch approximately 5,400 kilos of fish despite the incident of harassment. No Filipino fisher was also injured.

"Not a single Filipino fisherman backed down. They still insisted on doing their fishing operation because they believe that the government has always been supporting them," the PCG spokesperson said.

The PLA Navy helicopters have previously harassed PCG vessels and marine scientists during research missions in various parts of the West Philippine Sea.

Iroquois Reef, located some 128 nautical miles from Palawan, is deep within the Philippines' 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ). 

The reef has faced significant environmental damage, particularly from Chinese militia vessels that have been accused of harvesting corals and causing extensive harm to the ecosystem there. 

The PCG has deployed vessels to the disputed feature to ensure the safety of Filipino fishermen and to gather evidence of the damage caused by Chinese vessels' activities.

