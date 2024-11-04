^

Proposed law to build evacuation center in each city awaits presidential approval

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
November 4, 2024 | 6:10pm
Proposed law to build evacuation center in each city awaits presidential approval
Around 700 families and over 2,000 individuals evacuate their homes and take shelter at Malanday Elementary School during a preventive forced evacuation after the Marikina River reached the second alarm level at 17.1 meters above sea level at 9 AM on September 2, 2024
STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The proposed Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act is expected to be signed by the president, a House leader said. It seeks to ensure that every city and municipality in the Philippines has at least one evacuation center for emergencies and disasters. 

As Congress resumed its session on Monday, November 4, House Speaker Martin Romualdez emphasized that passing the bill is crucial for establishing fully-equipped, storm-resilient and permanent evacuation centers where Filipinos can find refuge during natural hazards and disasters.

“This legislative measure is essential for protecting communities during disasters by establishing and maintaining safe, fully-equipped and permanent evacuation centers in every city and municipality,” he said in his opening remarks.

The Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, also known as Senate Bill 2451, was adopted by the House of Representatives as an amendment to its counterpart measure, House Bill 7354. 

In a statement on Sunday, Romualdez underscored that the impacts of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine and Super Typhoon Leon further justify the need for the proposed law to be passed.

“The devastation of recent storms shows us the urgent need to act,” he said.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), the combined effects of Kristine and Leon have displaced 744,947 individuals. Of this figure, fewer than one-third were sheltered in evacuation centers, while the rest had no choice but to stay outside.

Only 1,437 evacuation centers were available nationwide as Kristine and Leon dumped heavy rains and brought strong winds. 

However, a June 2024 report from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) shows that there are a total of 1,642 cities and municipalities across all regions. 

This means the country needs an additional 205 evacuation centers to meet the minimum standard, assuming the 1,437 existing centers are distributed one per city and municipality.

If a city has multiple evacuation centers, it suggests that even more than 205 centers are necessary.

Standards for evacuation centers

The Senate version of the bill mandates that evacuation centers be located in hazard-free areas or safe zones, well-ventilated and designed to withstand storms with wind speeds of at least 300 kilometers per hour and an earthquake magnitude of 8.0.

Evacuation centers must include the following facilities accessible to persons with disabilities:

  • Sleeping quarters
  • Shower and toilets
  • Kitchen and dining area
  • Waste segregation and collection area
  • Healthcare areas (i.e., clinic, quarantine area, counseling room, mental wellness space, breastfeeding room)
  • Recreation area
  • Women and child-friendly spaces
  • Rainwater harvesting and collection facilities
  • Emergency power
  • Powerhouse and standalone water pumping facilities
  • Storage area for food and non-food items

The NDRRMC will be tasked to oversee and evaluate the construction of evacuation centers in collaboration with local government units and other agencies, while the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will handle the actual construction.

“Each center will be a stronghold where communities can find safety, comfort, and the essentials they need during an emergency,” Romualdez said.

Meanwhile, another House lawmaker suggested that with the law set to be enacted, the DPWH should begin assessing potential locations for the evacuation centers.

“I recommend barangays where typhoons make landfall, towns around active volcanoes, and LGUs most likely to experience destructive earthquakes and landslides,” Rep. Bernadette Herrera (BH Partylist) said in a statement on Monday.

According to the proposed legislation, the funds for its initial implementation will be drawn from the DPWH’s current budget, while additional funds required for construction will be included in the following year’s budget.

