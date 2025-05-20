^

Headlines

Remote Palawan areas receive mobile energy units from the US

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
May 20, 2025 | 6:09pm
Remote Palawan areas receive mobile energy units from the US
Kaiser Marcelino of the USAID Energy Secure Philippines project explains the features of the MES units and the unique capabilities of the special grid-forming inverters (blue boxes) that they are equipped with, May 2025.
US Embassy in the Philippines / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The United States has donated three mobile solar power systems to Palawan aimed at providing electricity to remote areas across the province, the US embassy said on Tuesday, May 20.

The donation comes as part of the US Agency for International Development Energy Secure Philippines program and follows persistent energy challenges in the region in past years. 

US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson formally turned over the equipment to Department of Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla and National Power Corporation President Fernando Roxas during a ceremony in Puerto Princesa City on May 16.

The mobile energy systems are "essential tools of resilience and innovation that have been proven to provide power to some of the most remote locations in the country," Carlson said.

The mobile energy system is equipped with 9.18 kW of solar panels and can store up to 70 kilowatt-hours of electricity — enough to power ten Filipino households for an entire day, according to a statement by the US embassy.

On a single charge, the units can also support disaster response teams for up to a week and power satellite communications, computers, phones and essential equipment.

The National Power Corp. will integrate the systems into existing microgrids serving off-grid communities.

This marks the second batch of such units provided by the US government. Last year, similar systems were delivered to the DOE's Emergency Operations Center in Manila and to two municipalities in Cagayan province.

Four additional units are scheduled for deployment later this year, according to USAID Philippines Mission Director Ryan Washburn, who attended the turnover ceremony. 

Palawan has struggled with persistent power problems in recent years, including rotational blackouts and power interruptions. 

In January 2024, House lawmakers filed a resolution seeking a congressional probe into issues plaguing the Palawan Electric Cooperative (Paleco). The resolution cited alarming increases in electricity rates across the province, with residential consumers seeing rates jump from P11.13 per kilowatt hour in October 2023 to P14.71 by December.

ENERGY

PALAWAN

POWER

UNITED STATES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos willing to reconcile with Dutertes

Marcos willing to reconcile with Dutertes

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
With some groups blaming the defeat of administration candidates on the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte and the...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte told: No bloodbath, you're the one on trial

Sara Duterte told: No bloodbath, you're the one on trial

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The constitutional process of impeachment has no room for the "chaos and theatrics" favored by Vice President Sara...
Headlines
fbtw
Olive branch? Marcos open to patch things up with Dutertes

Olive branch? Marcos open to patch things up with Dutertes

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Following a heated political rivalry that culminated in a disappointing election turnout for the administration, President...
Headlines
fbtw
100 lawmakers who signed VP Sara impeachment reelected

100 lawmakers who signed VP Sara impeachment reelected

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
Most of the lawmakers who voted to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte were reelected in the midterm polls, debunking a scenario...
Headlines
fbtw
New senior high school curriculum: DepEd explains how it will roll out

New senior high school curriculum: DepEd explains how it will roll out

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The Department of Education will roll out its new senior high school curriculum in 841 pilot schools this upcoming school...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos: We will never tolerate any act of disrespect against our sovereignty

Marcos: We will never tolerate any act of disrespect against our sovereignty

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
Amid tensions over territorial waters, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared that the Philippines will not stand for any...
Headlines
fbtw
Metro Manila teachers demand release of unpaid election honoraria

Metro Manila teachers demand release of unpaid election honoraria

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
More than a week after the elections, a Metro Manila teachers' union has urged the Commission on Elections to immediately...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec to resolve Duterte Youth disqualification cases before June 30

Comelec to resolve Duterte Youth disqualification cases before June 30

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
The Commission on Elections said it is only just to resolve the six-year-old disqualification petition against the Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
SC eases no-contact apprehension program restraining order

SC eases no-contact apprehension program restraining order

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
The Supreme Court has lifted the temporary restraining order on the no-contact apprehension policy previously implemented...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with