Marcos: We will never tolerate any act of disrespect against our sovereignty

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
May 20, 2025 | 5:27pm
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks to Vice Admiral Jose Ma. Ambrosio Q. Ezpeleta at the Philippine Navy's 127th Anniversary in Zambales on May 20, 2025.
RTV Malacañang / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Amid tensions over territorial waters, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared that the Philippines will not stand for any disrespect of its sovereignty.

Speaking at the Philippine Navy’s 127th Anniversary in Subic, Zambales, Marcos praised the country’s naval forces for their resilience amid regional disputes.

“In every mission, the Navy proves that maritime strength is measured by the character, clarity of mission, and the commitment of those who serve," Marcos said in his speech Tuesday, May 20.

The president praised Navy personnel who have acted as peacekeepers in land and sea who are "upholding our nation’s maritime entitlements with dignity and with courage."

“We stand firm. We will never tolerate any act of disrespect against our sovereignty,” the president added.

Marcos affirmed that the Philippines will continue to safeguard its maritime zones and entitlements in accordance with international law.

He noted that the Philippines is utilizing every diplomatic means to uphold its sovereignty, citing joint defense and security efforts such as the Balikatan exercises, Sama Sama, Rim of the Pacific and the Multilateral Naval Exercise Kakadu.

“All of these are aligned with our broader efforts to foster cooperation and to maintain peace—both within our borders and across the region,” Marcos said.

The Philippines remains locked in a maritime dispute with China over the West Philippine Sea. China claims most of the South China Sea, despite a ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration affirming the Philippines’ ownership of waters within its exclusive economic zone. China has continued to encroach upon Philippine waters.

Ceremony. During the anniversary celebrations, Marcos led the commissioning of two new Navy vessels, the BRP Miguel Malvar and the BRP Albert Majini.

Several naval personnel were also honored. Corporal Jestoni Dalman and Private First Class Jaypee Navales received awards for rescuing a 10-year-old child from drowning at the Madlum River in Bulacan.

Marcos also gave special recognition to Intelligence Specialist Third Class Jeff Villanueva, named Enlisted Personnel of the Year, and Architect Sherwin Cornejo, who was proclaimed Civilian Human Resource of the Year.

