LIVE updates: Filing of COCs for 2025 elections — Day 4

October 4, 2024 | 7:00am
LIVE updates: Filing of COCs for 2025 elections — Day 4
Workers install tarpaulins at the Commission on Elections-National Capital Region (Comelec-NCR) office in San Juan City on Monday as they prepare for the arrival of city representative aspirants who will file their certificate of candidacy on October 1, the first day of COC filing.
MANILA, Philippines — The country's next leaders are set to submit their certificates of candidacy for the 2025 midterm elections at the Commission on Elections.

The filing will run from October 1 to 8 at a tent in Manila Hotel.

Twelve seats are available for the senatorial positions, while there are 63 seats for party-list representatives.

Accessibility check: Barriers for PWD aspirants seen in national candidacy filing

By Cristina Chi | 16 hours ago
Former Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon and an advocacy group championing disability inclusion told Philstar.com that...
Tulfo brothers top survey for senators

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Two brothers of Sen. Raffy Tulfo are still the most preferred candidates for senator in the 2025 midterm elections, based...
Imee, &lsquo;macho bloc&rsquo; in Senate file COC

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
After withdrawing from the administration’s Senate slate, reelectionist Sen. Imee Marcos yesterday filed her certificate...
Duterte 2025 plans uncertain

By Mayen Jaymalin | 7 hours ago
Filipinos will have to “wait and see” if former president Rodrigo Duterte will run for senator or Davao mayor...
Escudero endorses reelection of younger sister in Congress

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 7 hours ago
Senate President Francis Escudero has endorsed the reelection bid of his younger sister, Sorsogon first district Rep. Bernadette...
Miru System local partner pulls out &ndash; Comelec

By Mayen Jaymalin | 7 hours ago
One of the local partners of election technology provider Miru System has withdrawn from the joint venture, citing conflict...
Miru's local financier quits joint venture as alleged owners eye election plans

By Jean Mangaluz | 12 hours ago
The local financier of South Korean poll supplier Miru Systems has withdrawn from its joint venture for the 2025 midterm elections...
Family Poelitics? Grace Poe's son eyes party-list seat

By Ian Laqui | 13 hours ago
Brian Llamanzares, son of Sen. Grace Poe, has filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) as the first nominee of the FPJ Panday...
South Korea's president to visit the Philippines next week

By Cristina Chi | 14 hours ago
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to visit the Philippines next week for talks with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr....
Trillanes challenges Malapitan kin's decade hold on Caloocan City, files mayoral bid

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 14 hours ago
Former Senator Antonio “Sonny” Trillanes IV filed on Thursday, October 3, his certificate of candidacy for Caloocan...
