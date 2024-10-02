^

LIVE updates: Filing of COCs for 2025 elections — Day 2

October 2, 2024 | 7:30am
LIVE updates: Filing of COCs for 2025 elections â�� Day 2
Workers install tarpaulins at the Commission on Elections-National Capital Region (Comelec-NCR) office in San Juan City on Monday as they prepare for the arrival of city representative aspirants who will file their certificate of candidacy on October 1, the first day of COC filing.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The country's next leaders are set to submit their certificates of candidacy for the 2025 midterm elections at the Commission on Elections.

The filing will run from October 1 to 8 at a tent in Manila Hotel.

Twelve seats are available for the senatorial positions, while there are 63 seats for party-list representatives.

LIVE updates feed will load below. (Can't view the live updates? Click here)

10 in Atio hazing death get life term

10 in Atio hazing death get life term

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 10 hours ago
After seven years, a Manila court convicted yesterday 10 Aegis Juris fraternity members over the hazing death of University...
PNP expands probe on killing of PCSO exec

PNP expands probe on killing of PCSO exec

By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has expanded its probe into the murder of former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office board...
Day One: COCs come in trickles, but filing orderly

Day One: COCs come in trickles, but filing orderly

By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
Aspirants for senator and other local elective positions came in trickles on the first day of filing of the certificates of...
Comelec: Almost 250,000 aspiring voters meet deadline

Comelec: Almost 250,000 aspiring voters meet deadline

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
Nearly 250,000 aspiring voters beat the registration deadline for the 2025 elections, according to the Commission on Ele...
Finally, closure for family of UST law student

Finally, closure for family of UST law student

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 10 hours ago
It was a long and painful wait for the parents and loved ones of Horacio “Atio” Castillo III, but in the end they...
Suspension lifted vs Bohol execs in Chocolate Hills case

Suspension lifted vs Bohol execs in Chocolate Hills case

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 10 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has lifted the six-month preventive suspension order it earlier issued against several mayors...
Romualdez leads colleagues in filing COC

Romualdez leads colleagues in filing COC

By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
At the House of Representatives, Speaker Martin Romualdez led his colleagues in the filing of certificates of candidacy as...
Tolentino 1st in Alyansa to file COC

Tolentino 1st in Alyansa to file COC

By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
Sen. Francis Tolentino is the first of the seven reelectionist senators who filed a certificate of candidacy yesterday in...
Public officials must resign after party-list nomination &ndash; SC

Public officials must resign after party-list nomination – SC

By Daphne Galvez | 10 hours ago
The Supreme Court has barred the Commission on Elections from implementing a rule that allowed public appointive officials...
&lsquo;Alyansa&rsquo; bets dominate SWS&rsquo; Senate preference poll

‘Alyansa’ bets dominate SWS’ Senate preference poll

By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
Senatorial candidates endorsed by President Marcos have dominated a recent commissioned survey conducted by Social Weather...
