PNP orders reopening of probe into killing of ex-PCSO exec Barayuga

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Rommel Marbil has ordered the immediate reopening of the investigation into the killing of Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) board secretary, Wesley Barayuga.

The order came after the revelations of Police Lieutenant Colonel Santie Mendoza before the House of Representatives Quad Committee hearing on September 27.

Mendoza testified before the committee saying that National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) Commissioner Edilberto Leonardo and former PCSO General Manager Royina Garma allegedly orchestrated the murder.

According to Mendoza, Garma had provided intelligence for the operation, claiming it targeted a high-value individual linked to illegal drugs.

Garma and Leonardo, however, denied all the allegations against them.

Barayuga was shot and killed while riding in a pickup truck in Mandaluyong City in July 2020, shortly after leaving the PCSO office.

Mendoza added that Barayuga was targeted because of alleged involvement in illegal drugs.

However, at the House inquiry into the case, Rep. Romeo Acop (Antipolo City), a member of the Quad Comm, suggested that the former PCSO official may have been killed for opposing the expansion of small-town lottery and Perya ng Bayan operations.

“This revelation demands a thorough reinvestigation of the murder. No one is above the law, and we will seek justice for Ret. Gen. Wesley Barayuga and his family with the full resources of the PNP,” Marbil said.

"We are committed to uncovering the truth, regardless of the position or power of those involved. The public can rest assured that we will hold those responsible accountable," he added.

--

Related video: