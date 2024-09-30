^

Headlines

PNP orders reopening of probe into killing of ex-PCSO exec Barayuga

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 30, 2024 | 12:32pm
PNP orders reopening of probe into killing of ex-PCSO exec Barayuga
Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief PGen. Rommel Marbil speaks at a press conference on Sept. 6, 2024.
STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Rommel Marbil has ordered the immediate reopening of the investigation into the killing of Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) board secretary, Wesley Barayuga. 

The order came after the revelations of Police Lieutenant Colonel Santie Mendoza before the House of Representatives Quad Committee hearing on September 27. 

Mendoza testified before the committee saying that National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) Commissioner Edilberto Leonardo and former PCSO General Manager Royina Garma allegedly orchestrated the murder. 

According to Mendoza, Garma had provided intelligence for the operation, claiming it targeted a high-value individual linked to illegal drugs.

Garma and Leonardo, however, denied all the allegations against them.

Barayuga was shot and killed while riding in a pickup truck in Mandaluyong City in July 2020, shortly after leaving the PCSO office.

Mendoza added that Barayuga was targeted because of alleged involvement in illegal drugs.

However, at the House inquiry into the case, Rep. Romeo Acop (Antipolo City), a member of the Quad Comm, suggested that the former PCSO official may have been killed for opposing the expansion of small-town lottery and Perya ng Bayan operations.

“This revelation demands a thorough reinvestigation of the murder. No one is above the law, and we will seek justice for Ret. Gen. Wesley Barayuga and his family with the full resources of the PNP,” Marbil said.

"We are committed to uncovering the truth, regardless of the position or power of those involved. The public can rest assured that we will hold those responsible accountable," he added.

--

Related video:

vuukle comment

PCSO

PHILIPPINE CHARITY SWEEPSTAKES OFFICE

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

PNP

WESLEY BARAYUGA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Guo a Chinese spy? PAOCC seeks probe

Guo a Chinese spy? PAOCC seeks probe

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 13 hours ago
The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) called for an investigation into allegations that former Bamban mayor...
Headlines
fbtw
Drilon: Marcos admin&rsquo;s 2025 Senate slate a &lsquo;hodgepodge&rsquo;

Drilon: Marcos admin’s 2025 Senate slate a ‘hodgepodge’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Former Senate president Franklin Drilon lamented the weaknesses of the country’s current political party system as evidenced...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd: Teachers not required to teach over six hours

DepEd: Teachers not required to teach over six hours

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
After months of clamor from teachers’ groups, the Department of Education (DepEd) has ordered schools not to force educators...
Headlines
fbtw

PNP chief reopens probe into ex-PCSO exec’s murder

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil yesterday ordered the immediate reopening of the investigation into the 2020 murder of former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) board secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP: Chinese ships tail multilateral exercise in West Philippine Sea

AFP: Chinese ships tail multilateral exercise in West Philippine Sea

By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
Chinese Navy vessels tailed the joint maritime exercises of the Philippines, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Julian' batters northernmost Philippines, threatens Taiwan

'Julian' batters northernmost Philippines, threatens Taiwan

6 hours ago
Typhoon Julian (international name Krathon) continued to intensify early Monday, September 30 as it moves over the Balintang...
Headlines
fbtw
P20 million reward up for info vs economic saboteurs

P20 million reward up for info vs economic saboteurs

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
Up to P20 million reward will be offered by the government in exchange for information that will lead to the arrest of smugglers...
Headlines
fbtw
Julian may become super typhoon; storm signals up

Julian may become super typhoon; storm signals up

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
Tropical cyclone Julian further intensified into a typhoon yesterday afternoon, hours after it developed into a severe tropical...
Headlines
fbtw
Voter registration ends today &ndash; Comelec

Voter registration ends today – Comelec

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
Today is the last day for those intending to participate in the May 2025 elections to register with the Commission on El...
Headlines
fbtw
NFA: Construction of P93 billion post-harvest facilities on track

NFA: Construction of P93 billion post-harvest facilities on track

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
The National Food Authority is on track in the implementation of the P93-billion infrastructure modernization program, which...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with