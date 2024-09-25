^

Ending debates, House grants OVP P733-million budget amid Sara's absences

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
September 25, 2024 | 7:14pm
Ending debates, House grants OVP P733-million budget amid Sara's absences
Vice President Sara Duterte attends a budget hearing for the Office of the Vice President on August 20, 2024.
Facebook / Senate of the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Despite no representative from the Office of the Vice President (OVP) being present, the House of Representatives moved forward with discussions on the agency's proposed 2025 budget on Wednesday, September 25.

House lawmakers concluded the budget proceedings, submitting the proposed budget of P733 million for the OVP. This amount reflects a 63.8% cut from the OVP's original request of P2.026 billion.

On September 11, the appropriations committee recommended reallocating P1.293 billion from the OVP’s budget to the Department of Health and the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Consistent absence. While Vice President Sara Duterte submitted a letter stating she would leave the budget deliberations to the plenary on Monday, lawmakers on Tuesday said they would extend “maximum leniency,” as the letter did not explicitly mention her or her staff's inability to attend.

As a result, the House was forced to postpone budget deliberations for the agency until the last day of plenary debates for the 2025 General Appropriations Bills (GAB) after the OVP was absent for three days. 

Disappointed lawmakers

During the plenary, lawmakers largely expressed disappointment over the OVP’s apparent lack of intention to defend or explain her office’s spending and programs.

Even at the good governance committee's inquiry into the alleged misuse of public funds by Duterte in the OVP and Department of Education, she remained absent. 

“Answering questions during budget deliberations is a duty because the people's money is being discussed. It is not a choice that can simply be ignored, nor should traditions be used as an excuse to avoid accountability for how public funds are spent, regardless of the agency involved,” Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Women’s Party) said in Filipino.

Alleged misuse of funds. Lawmakers once again engaged in discussions over the alleged misuse of public funds, particularly concerning the OVP's confidential funds.

State auditors have reported two separate issues with the OVP’s confidential funds. One was the P125 million spent for “surveillance purposes” in 11 days in December 2022, and another was the P500 million fully-disbursed confidential funds in seven months of 2023. 

The Commission on Audit flagged P237 million of the P500 million confidential and intelligence funds in 2023, and disallowed or deemed as inappropriate spending P73 million of the P125 million confidential funds in 2022. 

Proposal to cut the budget further. Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers Party) said she will recommend a 70% cut to the OVP’s proposed P2.026 billion budget, suggesting P529.593 million instead of P733 million. 

“I will slightly reduce the capital outlay, as well as the maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE) because she has failed in her conduct and failed to fulfill her promise to the public to carry out her duties as vice president,” Castro said in Filipino. 

Budget sponsor Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong (Lanao del Sur, 1st District) said Castro could propose these amendments at the appropriate time. The plenary will then deliberate and either accept or reject the proposed changes.

The House of Representatives plans to approve the P6.352-trillion national budget under the 2025 GAB on Wednesday, on the second and third reading.

This came after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. certified the bill as urgent on Tuesday.

When the president certifies a bill as urgent, lawmakers are permitted to bypass the constitutional requirement of holding the second and third readings on separate days, allowing the House to approve the bill on both readings on the same day.

CONFIDENTIAL FUNDS

NATIONAL BUDGET 2025

OFFICE OF THE VICE PRESIDENTE

OVP

SARA DUTERTE
From Exile to Ambassador: How Philippines' Jaime Florcruz sees China's future

From Exile to Ambassador: How Philippines' Jaime Florcruz sees China's future

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Philippine Ambassador Jaime FlorCruz, who spent 50 years in China after being exiled there in 1971, hopes that Beijing will...
'I'm a victim,' Alice Guo says as she denies masterminding POGOs
play

'I'm a victim,' Alice Guo says as she denies masterminding POGOs

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
In what was supposed to be the final hearing on POGOs, Alice Guo deviated from her usual responses to assert her innocence—and...
Lawmakers to VP Sara: Step down if you can't fulfill your duty

Lawmakers to VP Sara: Step down if you can't fulfill your duty

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
House lawmakers on Tuesday, September 24, said that Vice President Sara Duterte should resign if she has no intention of fulfilling...
Philippines tops global gold sales in 1H 2024; BSP cites 'active strategy'

Philippines tops global gold sales in 1H 2024; BSP cites 'active strategy'

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas disclosed that it sold gold during the first half of the year, following a report identifying...
POGO execs admit being paid to keep silent, pose as incorporators

POGO execs admit being paid to keep silent, pose as incorporators

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 10 hours ago
Executives of a Philippine offshore gaming operator were allegedly paid by dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo to keep...
Zubiri and Cayetano butt heads over EMBO resolution

Zubiri and Cayetano butt heads over EMBO resolution

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
The Senate eventually adopted the resolution, but not without a word war between Cayetano and Zubiri.
New rules aim to reduce prison overcrowding, says DOJ chief

New rules aim to reduce prison overcrowding, says DOJ chief

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
“We will try to decongest the jails as much as we can because it's not the place to wait your life out,” Remulla...
Davao's top cop who led Quiboloy&rsquo;s arrest named CIDG chief

Davao's top cop who led Quiboloy’s arrest named CIDG chief

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
Torre will replace Police Major General Leo Francisco who has occupied the CIDG post since May. 
Ex-DepEd official claims VP Sara gave out P50,000 cash envelopes

Ex-DepEd official claims VP Sara gave out P50,000 cash envelopes

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
A former Department of Education (DepEd) undersecretary said on Wednesday, September 25, that she and other employees had...
