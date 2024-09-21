^

Death toll from habagat, 4 tropical cyclones rises to 25 — NDRRMC

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
September 21, 2024 | 3:52pm
This handout photo taken on September 14, 2024 and received from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on September 15 shows coast guard personnel and rescue workers evacuating residents as heavy rains triggered flooding brought by Tropical Storm Bebinca in Rizal town, Occidental Mindoro province.
Photo by handout / Philippine Coast Guard / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The death toll from the combined effects of the southwest monsoon or habagat and a series of tropical cyclones—Ferdie, Gener, Helen and Igme—has reached 25 on Saturday, September 21.

According to the 8 a.m. situational report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), the total number of fatalities is still for validation.

Of the 25 reported casualties, 10 were recorded in Mimaropa, five in Region 6, two in Region 7, four in Region 9 and four in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The agency noted three confirmed injuries and six individuals reported missing.

The NDRRMC reported that a total of 1,449,333 individuals or 387,755 families were affected by the heavy rains and strong winds brought about by the southwest monsoon, enhanced by the tropical cyclones. Of this number, 5,783 families, or 23,512 people, sought refuge in 199 evacuation centers, while 11,778 families, or 50,695 individuals, received assistance outside the centers.

As of Saturday, 35 roads and five bridges remained impassable out of the 122 road sections and 14 bridges affected by the storms.

Agricultural losses due to the storms and monsoon rains have so far amounted to an estimated P600 million, according to the NDRRMC.

Seven cities and municipalities have declared a state of calamity due to the impact of the storms, while 147,928 families were identified as needing assistance worth P43.2 million. So far, 44,822 families, mostly in Region 6, have been provided aid.

Tropical Depression Igme exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) before dawn on Saturday. 

Prior to that, Ferdie (international name: Bebinca) left PAR on September 14, while Gener and Helen (international name: Pulasan) exited on September 18. 

The weather disturbances enhanced the southwest monsoon, bringing heavy rains and strong winds to various parts of the country.

