^

Headlines

Apollo Quiboloy pleads not guilty to human trafficking raps

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
September 13, 2024 | 11:32am
Apollo Quiboloy pleads not guilty to human trafficking raps
Apollo Quiboloy (C, in orange), pastor and founder of the Philippine-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) church, leaves after attending the arraignment at Pasig City Regional Trial Court in Metro Manila on September 13, 2024.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Self-proclaimed "son of God" and accused human trafficker Apollo Quiboloy pleaded not guilty to human trafficking charges lodged against him, according to his lawyer Israelito Torreon on Friday, September 13.

The Pasic City Regional Trial Court was packed with security and media upon the arrival of Quiboloy, who donned a bulletproof vest and helmet as he walked into the building. 

Proceedings took place behind closed doors but Quiboloy’s lawyer Israelito Torreon told the media that they could no longer issue a comment since the case is now under the court's jurisdiction.

“Not guilty ang kanyang plea,” Torreon said. (His plea is not guilty.)  

Quiboloy has dodged Philippine authorities for several months. Arrest warrants for Quiboloy from Davao and Pasig courts were issued all the way back in April. 

The manhunt reached a fever pitch when the Philippine National Police came in drones to serve the arrest warrant at the Kingdom Of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound in Davao City in late August. 

KOJC followers protested police presence in the compound, blocking off a national highway in the city. Several police officers were injured during the protest.  

The standoff came to an end when Quiboloy surrendered to authorities. 

On top of the human trafficking charges lodged against him in the Philippines, Quiboloy is also wanted in the United States for sex trafficking, conspiracy, bulk cash smuggling and more. 

More allegations of sexual abuse have surfaced, involving victims as young as 12 years old.

The Senate also has an outstanding warrant of arrest for Quiboloy due to his failure to attend their hearings probing his alleged criminal activities. 

vuukle comment

APOLLO QUIBOLOY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
House panel cites Roque, ex-PCSO GM in contempt

House panel cites Roque, ex-PCSO GM in contempt

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
Former presidential spokesman Harry Roque and former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager Royina Garma have...
Headlines
fbtw
KOJC properties not under Quiboloy&rsquo;s name, says lawyer

KOJC properties not under Quiboloy’s name, says lawyer

By Edith Regalado | 13 hours ago
There is no real estate property registered in the name of pastor Apollo Quiboloy of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ that had...
Headlines
fbtw
BuCor exec confirms inmates' claim: Duterte applauded Chinese drug lord killings
play

BuCor exec confirms inmates' claim: Duterte applauded Chinese drug lord killings

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 21 hours ago
Former Davao Prison warden confirmed that former President Rodrigo Duterte congratulated him for the killing of three...
Headlines
fbtw
Bebinca to intensify into typhoon, enter PAR today

Bebinca to intensify into typhoon, enter PAR today

By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
Severe Tropical Storm Bebinca will intensify into typhoon category as it enters the northeastern boundary of the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
House eyeing to finalize 2025 national budget by September 25

House eyeing to finalize 2025 national budget by September 25

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 17 hours ago
The House of Representatives aims to finalize the proposed P6.352-trillion national budget for 2025 by September 25.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
House panel slashes OVP budget by P1.29 billion

House panel slashes OVP budget by P1.29 billion

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
She said she could function with a “zero budget.”
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-Palawan governor in broadcaster&rsquo;s slay surrenders

Ex-Palawan governor in broadcaster’s slay surrenders

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 13 hours ago
Former Palawan governor Joel Reyes, accused as the brains in the 2011 murder of broadcaster and environmentalist Gerry Ortega,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to skip this year&rsquo;s UN General Assembly

Marcos to skip this year’s UN General Assembly

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Marcos will skip this year’s UN General Assembly session, but the Philippines will still convey its positions...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with